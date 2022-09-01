A 63-year-old man was booked this week into Smith County Jail under bonds totaling more than $1 million after he was indicted on charges related to possession of identifying information with intent to defraud.
David Kent Fitch of Las Vegas was arrested Tuesday on indictments of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information between 10 and 50 items and evading arrested along with two federal detainers. Bond on the fraud charge was set at $1 million, and bond on the evading arrest charge was set at $10,000.
In indictments handed down by a grand jury in the 114th District Court, Fitch is accused of having less than 50 items of identifying information of one man that included name, date of birth, government identification number, address, routing code and financial institution number along with debit and credit card numbers.
According to the indictment, Fitch has the information “with intent to hard or defraud another, and without legal authorization.”
The indictment states that in 2000 Fitch was convicted in a Nevada federal court of possession of false identification documents with intent to defraud the United States, and in 2007 he was convicted in the same federal court of bank fraud.
Fitch was originally arrested April 15 on the two charges along with charges of prohibited weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and a failure to stop and identify warrant out of Waco.
According to Tyler Morning Telegraph news partner CBS 19, law enforcement approach Fitch at the time to try to arrest him, and he fled leading to a chase on U.S. 69.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers spiked Fitch’s vehicle near Tyler Pipe, where it sustained front tire damage but continued to Loop 323 in Tyler and onto Texas 64 where the vehicle was abandoned at a strip center, according to CBS 19. Tyler police found Fitch outside a dollar store.
He was released from Smith County Jail on May 31.