An East Texas man who was charged this past year in connection with the shooting death of his 10-year-old son is expected to make a guilty plea next week.
David Russell Stice, 60, of Longview, was charged with misdemeanor making a firearm accessible to a child causing death or serious bodily injury following the death of Liam Grayson Stice.
Stice was initially expected to go to trial on the charge Monday before Judge Kent Phillips in Gregg County County Court at Law No. 1. The hearing is now scheduled for 1 p.m. on July 6.
Police responded at about 2:14 p.m. Aug. 9 to a reported shooting in the 200 block of Whatley Road in Longview.
According to court documents, officers found a child who had been shot in the face. Stice’s son was taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview before being flown to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas.
Court documents say the child died en route to Dallas.
Police then interviewed Stice.
“During the interview the defendant admitted to leaving a loaded firearm inside his vehicle on the floorboard,” court documents said. “The defendant's vehicle was not secured, the child had access to the vehicle, and the child knew where the firearm was located.”
Stice told police that he was sleeping inside his locked bedroom when the child found the gun. He is accused in court documents of criminal negligence resulting in the death of the child.
Stice was arrested Sept. 10 and booked into the Gregg County Jail. He was released the next day on $20,000 bond.