In partnership with National Industries for the Blind (NIB) and NSITE, the East Texas Lighthouse in Tyler has been working to help increase employability of the visually impaired with a one-of-a-kind Microsoft Office training program designed to fill the gaps and ensure those with vision loss can keep pace with the demands of the modern office.
The ProMOTE Program is a 120-hour intense, immersive course combining assistive technology like screen readers and magnification software with Windows and MOS to prepare graduates to compete among sighted peers for career opportunities and advancements, according to East Texas Lighthouse Vice President and Chief Mission Officer Alicia Lansford.
Lansford said the program, first offered in 2017, can dramatically increase confidence and employability.
“We started in 2017 first with an internal pilot, and then took it public. We have had students from seven states across the nation including Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Seattle, Illinois, Massachusetts, Virginia, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin,” Lansford said. “Computer users who are blind can dramatically increase their efficiency and confidence using a computer when they master the keyboard shortcut keys taught in this course.
“It puts them on a level playing field with sighted peers in workplace today, and makes them valuable employees more poised for advancement. 44% graduates have received some level of upward mobility in their careers."
Lansford said despite what many employers might think, sight is not required to complete most tasks on a computer.
“This program is important because people who are blind need jobs and employers need qualify employees. This is an example of how we can help bridge the gap and benefit communities as a whole. Sight is not required to complete most tasks on a computer, but many employers aren’t aware of that fact,” she said. “We want others to know about what we’re doing here in Tyler so that we can help change the possible perception that blindness is a barrier to success.”
Lansford said the program is competitive, has an application process, and participants must already know their preferred assistive technology. Individuals who are blind or visually impaired and interested in the training at no cost should contact their state Vocational Rehab counselor and ask if they would be eligible.
Lansford said East Texas Lighthouse also offers programs and services of all ages and level with a mission to empower.
“At East Texas Lighthouse we empower the blind. Through rehabilitation, education, training, and employment we provide customized support aimed at independence and self-actualization,” Lansford said. “We have programs and services for all ages and all levels of vision loss. Orientation and Mobility, Assistive Technology, Independent Living, Microsoft Office, Children’s Programs and Summer Camp, and College and Career Readiness counseling including College Prep and Scholarships are all major components of what we do.
“For many we are a springboard, and for others we are a destination. We are currently the largest employer of those who are blind in East Texas and have a vision to remove barriers and create opportunities outside of our walls and into our communities,” she said.
The next ProMOTE class will begin on Sept. 12 and run until Oct. 7. Applications can be found online.
For questions or more information about the ProMOTE program or other programs offered at East Texas Lighthouse email info@tylerlighthouse.org or call 888-565-3852.