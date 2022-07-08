An East Texas nonprofit that serves people who are blind or visually impaired recently had a first-time camp to help high-school age students to “realize their full potential.”
East Texas Lighthouse for the Blind, in a partnership with University of Texas at Tyler, had the weeklong Camp Lighthouse this past week offering sports, games, a self-defense class and independent living skills.
Craig Ellis, community relations coordinator for East Texas Lighthouse, said the nonprofit decided to start the camp to “fill a void in our area.”
“The main purpose of Camp Lighthouse is to empower the campers to realize their full potential and gain more independence and confidence through the many experiences during the week of camp,” he said. “Also, the value of interacting with other campers their age that also have a visual impairment is priceless. Just knowing they are not the only ones dealing with a visual impairment is so impactful.”
Students stayed in dorms on campus at UT Tyler and had access to many of its facilities.
Ellis said in addition to educational activities focused on independent living, self care and self awareness, students learned how to play Beep Baseball, Goal Ball — which is similar to soccer — and went horseback riding at Broken Heart Ranch near Van.
Campers also went on outings to Stanley's Famous Pit BBQ and to Caldwell Zoo.
“The campers grew so much during the week of camp. Some had never played sports of any kind. When they discovered they could actually play and do well at a sport, it was a game changer for them,” he said. “One of the campers stated ‘I didn’t really know I was that athletic. I want to play on a beep baseball team now.’ The camp showed them that they were capable of a lot of things; they had just never been afforded the opportunity to play sports.”
Ellis said the camp was a success and plans are in the works to make it an annual event.
“This being the first year, we were happy to host seven awesome campers from across Texas with the intention to grow,” he said.
A camper must have a visual impairment, and be an incoming freshman to an incoming senior in high school to be eligible for the camp.
For more information, visit tylerlighthouse.org.