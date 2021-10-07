East Texas Lighthouse for the Blind in Tyler has events planned Friday and Saturday centered around a type of baseball played by people who are visually impaired.
White Cane Safety Day, set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Tyler Indoor Sports complex, is the first of the two events, which are set in conjunction with National Disability Employment Awareness Month. The event is open to the public this year, according to a statement from East Texas Lighthouse for the Blind.
The event will offer a chance to learn more about Beep Ball — a baseball-type sport played by people who are blind or visually impaired. Employees will be training and playing a game of Beep Ball. Attendees can play games while blindfolded.
On Saturday, the Great Texas Shootout Beep Baseball Tournament returns to Tyler for the 12th Annual Breast Cancer and Blind Awareness Event hosted by Tyler Tigers. Seven teams from across the nation will be joining the Tyler Tigers for the tournament.
Play begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Moore Middle School football field on Golden Road. Proceeds from the tournament will be donated to the Susan B. Komen Foundation for breast cancer research. Admission is free for the daylong event, although donations will be accepted.
Tyler Lighthouse Community Relations Administrator Craig Ellis said these events are a great way to spread awareness.
“Attending either or both events will help change the public perception of blind and visually impaired individuals,” Ellis said. “You will quickly realize the blind are capable of much more than you may have assumed. Did you know a totally blind person can play sports? Did you know they can also be trained to use a computer very proficiently. Both White Cane Day and the Beep Baseball Tournament are important because they both celebrate the independence and productivity of the blind and visually impaired in our community and across the country.”
Ellis also said the organization is passionate about helping others.
“Our mission is empowering blind Americans through rehabilitation, education, training, and employment,” he said. “We have programs and services to fit every need of the blind and visually impaired in our service area that includes all 40 counties in East Texas. We don’t put limits on our clients.”
For more information about the events or the organization, contact Craig Ellis at (903) 593-3111 or cellis@tylerlighthouse.org.