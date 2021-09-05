East Texas Lighthouse for the Blind Thursday announced the unanimous appointment of its new CEO, Leona Holloman.
Holloman becomes the fourth CEO in the 45-year history of the East Texas Lighthouse for the Blind. She brings a broad spectrum of experience with Fortune 500 companies, in a wide range of industries from global operations, governmental contracts, multiple facility management and manufacturing.
She holds a B.S. in Accounting and a minor in information technology from the University of Southern Mississippi with continued education from Darden, Toyota Production Systems, Ernst & Young, international negotiations & management executive programs, and Corpus Optima.
Holloman is taking the reins from David J. Huffman who has announced his retirement after 13 years with The Lighthouse.
“We are honored to have worked with David over these past 13 years. He has shown superior service and dedication to the mission of The Lighthouse,” said Kent Harris, chairman of the board of directors.
East Texas Lighthouse for the Blind employs 71 people, 50% of whom are blind or visually impaired. Proceeds from the manufacturing division fund their Client Services operation on Front Street, offering free training and services for anyone who is blind in the 40 counties of East Texas.
To learn more about the programs and services at the Lighthouse visit tylerlighthouse.org or call 903.593.3111.