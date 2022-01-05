East Texas lawyers donate "stunning" gift to Tyler hospital chapel after renovations

Sisters of the Christus Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler chapel received a “stunning” gift from a Tyler law firm, which will be added to the hospital’s newly renovated chapel. The gift, an electric piano, will be used by the sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth to provide music for those who visit the chapel.
Reid Martin, co-founder and lawyer at the Martin Walker law firm, said when the Christus Trinity Mother Frances Foundation reached out to him and asked if they would be interested in helping provide the gift for the sisters and the chapel, the firm jumped at the opportunity because of their relationship with them and their goal to support the hospital’s mission.
The medical malpractice law firm partners, including co-founder and lawyer Jack Walker, grew up attending the chapel in Tyler, and so have their families, who have attended since the 1970s. It is known to be their favorite chapel and the place they frequent most for mass.
“The sisters are near and dear to our hearts because of the ministry they provide to the patients and their families at the hospital, as well as the doctors, nurses and entire staff,” said Martin.
He added the firm had a lot of familiarity with the sisters and have always loved them and wanted to support them. Previously, the firm donated a NordicTrack Grand Tour iFit Exercise Bike to the sisters, who live in a convent on the grounds of the hospital and who minister to the spiritual needs of the patients there, an opportunity Martin said they also jumped at at the time.
“They’re very important at the hospital and they provide a lot of emotional support to the patients and the families and it's really good work that they’re doing,” Martin said.
The chapel underwent renovations and also celebrated the opening of its Center for Pastoral and Spiritual Care in September.
“The chapel is such an important place,” said Walker. “If you come to the hospital and you want to pray for someone here, this is where you come. To play a small part in that and to help provide the music, which is so important when people pray, is something very special to us.”
The electric piano was gifted Dec. 16 and is a Yamaha CLP-675R, now discontinued and worth over $5,000. It is described as “a stunning instrument that will impress the most discerning and demanding pianists,” as well as one that provides “an immersive concert grand experience.”
“Music is kind of the international language for everybody… It’s a fundamental truth that, throughout all societies, we as human beings communicate through music and it's a way we can express our prayers to god and enjoy that relationship with them,” said Martin.
Sisters of the Christus Health System have historically been the core of the hospital’s ministry with the goal of not only meeting medical needs of patients, but also the spiritual needs of those who visit and their families and to “extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ.”
Services the sisters of the Tyler hospital offer include spiritual and emotional support, prayer, grief and loss counseling, end of life issues, information about advance directives, helping in dealing with worries, fears, questions or pain, help with ethical concerns, values and decisions, support during crisis or emergency situations, family team conferences, providing sacraments or religious services, and offer pastoral counseling and worship.
“We have personally seen their works in action for a very long time,” Martin said. “We share in the desire to help the patients who are receiving medical care. As advocates for those patients and their loved ones, Jack and I have immense respect for the emotional and spiritual healing the sisters provide. They pray for us and we pray for them. As a community, we are truly blessed to have the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth live and work at Mother Frances Hospital.”