An East Texas law firm is offering free rides in an effort to prevent drunk driving incidents this holiday season.
Roberts & Roberts has partnered with Tyler Car Service to give Tyler and Longview residents free rides home starting this Friday through Jan. 1. Randy Roberts, one of the law firm's co-founders, started the annual campaign titled, “The Ride is on Us," over 15 years ago in Tyler.
His son and law partner, Justin Roberts, extended the campaign to serve Longview and increase the initiative's time frame.
“If you need it, the ride is still on us. Please use this service so people don’t need to use ours," Randy Roberts said.
Other campaigns that the law firm was sponsored include encouraging the use of infant car seats, seatbelts for older children and adults and designated drivers for those who consume alcohol.
More information can be law firm’s website at robertslawfirm.com.
Roberts & Roberts is a personal injury law firm that has offices in Tyler, Longview and Dallas. It has been recognized in Time magazine and Newsweek for helping people injured by unsafe practices and products.