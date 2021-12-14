After Kentucky and four other states were slammed by a tornado outbreak Friday, East Texas groups are gathering and sending essential food items and supplies to help those in need.
On Tuesday morning, the East Texas Food Bank in Tyler loaded a trailer with more than 2,000 disaster relief food boxes to go to Kentucky for tornado victims.
Food bank CEO Dennis Cullinane said the family boxes, weighing about 25 pounds each, are filled with shelf-stable foods and are being sent through the Feeding America system of disaster response.
Each box has rice, tuna fish, canned vegetables, flour, shelf-stable milk and beans.
"It's a good starter to just help a family get through a little bit," Cullinane said. "We're all one big country here, and there are times when we need help. We've been very fortunate that we've been strategic and the food bank has been used for a lot of disaster relief projects, particularly on the coast. As tornadoes roll through the land, we're here to respond."
According to the Associated Press, the tornadoes killed at least 88 people in five states, including 74 in Kentucky, stretching from Arkansas to Illinois.
In the Longview area, Patrick Johnson, founder of J-Star Ministries in Longview, has been gathering donations, such as water, Gatorade, cleaning supplies, personal hygiene items, blankets, tarps, cat and dog food and clothing.
He said he will leave Wednesday morning to deliver the supplies to Mayfield, Kentucky — one of the hardest-hit areas.
Johnson said his organization has been involved in disaster relief efforts since Hurricane Katrina. J-Star Ministries has gone to help after tornadoes in Canton, Van and Alto and with Hurricane Ida damage n Louisiana and 2016 flooding in Baton Rouge.
"When I heard about this, number one my heart goes out to the people, obviously it's sad — the catastrophic situation," Johnson said. "They're going to be in need for ... a long time."
Johnson can meet people anywhere to pick items up, or donations can be taken to FirstLite Nutrition in downtown Longview or Southbound Nutrition in Marshall. He said people can call him at (903) 424-1757, and he also posts on Facebook about where people can make donations.
He will be making a trip either Dec. 19 or 20 to bring toys to Mayfield for Christmas.
"I think about the families that may already have had their Christmas tree up and may have had their presents and with over 1,000 homes destroyed, I can guarantee you there were quite a few people that lost everything," Johnson said.
For Johnson, helping those affected by disaster is something he said God has placed in his heart.
"Whenever I see something like that, I always think that could be me. As a Christian, it's my God-given duty to be the hands and feet of Jesus and to minister and help the poor, the homeless, the orphans and widows," he said. "As a human being, whether I believe in God or not, it's the right thing to do."