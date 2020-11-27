An East Texas gospel music group and country music artist are among the list of the 2021 Grammy Awards nominees.
The Erwins, a group of four siblings from Edgewood who sing Southern gospel music, were nominated for their 2019 album, "What Christmas Really Means," on Tuesday in the best roots gospel album category.
This category is for albums with at least 51% playing time of newly recorded vocal, traditional/roots gospel music, including country, Southern gospel, bluegrass, and Americana recordings, according to the Grammy website.
The family is up against Mark Bishop's "Beautiful Day," The Crabb Family's "20/20," Fisk Jubilee Singers' "Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album), Ernie Haase & Signature Sound's "Something Beautiful."
On Facebook, the group shared their excitement with fans and gave thanks to the people who helped with their music careers.
"We just found out that our album 'What Christmas Really Means' is nominated for a Grammy for 'Best Roots Gospel Album,'" the post read. "Thank you, Jesus! We are shocked and so honored!"
The Erwins thanked the Recording Academy/ Grammy's, StowTown Records and the "best producer ever" Wayne Haun.
Siblings Keith, 28, Kody, 26, Kris, 24, and Katie, 20, have won several nominations and awards for their musical talents over the years.
In addition to the Erwins, country music artist and Lindale native Miranda Lambert received three nominations.
The categories she was named in are best country solo performance and best country song both for her song, "Bluebird."
Lambert's seventh studio album, "Wildcard," also earned a nomination for best country album.
So far, Lambert has won two Grammys and received 21 nominations.
In addition to the East Texan nominees, Houston native Beyonce earned nine nominations, including twice in the record of the year category, song of the year, best R&B performance, best R&B song, best rap performance, best rap song, best music video and best music film.
Beyonce has garnered 24 Grammy wins and 79 nominations, making her the most nominated female artist in the award show's history.
She is also the second-most nominated person just behind her husband, Jay Z, and Quincy Jones, who both have 80 nominations.
She's tied with Paul McCartney for second place.
The 2021 Grammys is set to air on CBS on Jan. 31.