The Erwins, a four-sibling singing group from Edgewood, have been harmonizing with each other and their parents for nearly their entire lives.
Over the years, the Erwin siblings have sung gospel music with their full-time evangelist parents at hundreds of concerts, revivals, and conferences all across the country.
Brothers Keith, 28, Kody, 26, and Kris, 24, performed as a trio until 2013, when the group added their little sister, Katie, 20, to perform on stage together.
Being raised on music, the family members were always passionate about sharing their songs with others, and recognition and awards were never a focus.
Their hard work and dedication has been recognized through a 2021 Grammy nomination for their 2019 holiday album, “What Christmas Really Means,” in the Best Roots Gospel Album category.
The award show is set to air this Sunday on CBS.
Kris called the nomination “absolutely incredible,” and Katie said it’s a “dream come true and an honor to be nominated” alongside the other nominees.
The category is for albums with at least 51% playing time of newly recorded vocal, traditional/roots gospel music, including country, Southern gospel, bluegrass, and Americana recordings, according to the Grammy website.
The family is up against Mark Bishop’s “Beautiful Day,” The Crabb Family’s “20/20,” Fisk Jubilee Singers’ “Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album), Ernie Haase & Signature Sound’s “Something Beautiful.”
Katie said the siblings will likely have a watch party on Sunday as they’re traveling between shows that morning and evening. The announcement for the award is expected around 2 p.m.
Both Kris and Katie said they’re thankful for the producers, Wayne Haun and Trey Ivey, who helped create their Christmas album, which features 10 songs celebrating the birth of Christ.
Kris said he and his siblings always planned on creating a Christmas album.
“Christmas is always a huge part of life. It's a great time of the year for us. After we released it, it surpassed our expectations,” he said. “We were just thrilled about it, and thrilled to release this Christmas album.”
Kris and Katie each have their favorite songs on the album. Kris’ favorite is the album’s opening song “Good Will,” while Katie said she enjoys their version of “Joy to the World (Unspeakable Joy)” the most.
“It's a great opening song to me that expresses the album is going to take you on,” he said. “It really puts the entire Christmas spirit in one song.”
Katie said she loves how “Joy to the World (Unspeakable Joy)” expresses the joy of the world and how Christians celebrate Jesus Christ.
Kris and Katie said their concert ministry was seeing large growth before COVID-19 led to a lot of cancellations in 2020. The family is still trying to spread the Gospel while adhering to safety guidelines.
Outside of the Erwins’ category, Lindale native Miranda Lambert received three nominations for this year’s Grammys.
Kris and Katie said it’s an honor to be nominated among fellow East Texans and they noted the amount of talent that have come out of the region, such as Grand Saline native gospel artist Chris Tomlin and Golden native country music artist Kacey Musgraves.
“My goodness, there's so much incredible talent in Northeast Texas,” he said. “It's cool to be among those Grammy nominated artists in Northeast Texas.”
While they spend much of their time traveling for music events, Katie added it’s always nice to come back to East Texas and their hometown of Edgewood to “have a quiet, safe place.”
“It's a very welcome disconnect after being on the open roads,” she said. “It puts you in a very peaceful mindset very quickly.”
For those interested in learning more about the Erwins, visit their website at erwinministries.com for tour dates and to buy albums.
The family is also Facebook, Instagram and Twitter as the Erwins.
Their music can be found on Apple, Spotify, YouTube, Amazon and Pandora.