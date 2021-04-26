Over 258 nonprofit organizations, including 105 in Smith County, are participating in the annual East Texas Giving Day on Tuesday to help gather donations that assist in funding various programs and operations.
East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour long event dedicated to raising funds for area nonprofits across 32 counties.
East Texas Communities Foundation, a public charity that serves donors and nonprofits, is the host for the annual celebration of giving. The donation times begin at 6 a.m. Tuesday and concludes at midnight.
People can make donations at EastTexasGivingDay.org.
Donna Spann, chief development officer for the East Texas Food Bank, said last year as the COVID-19 pandemic was just beginning, the food bank received about $84,000 from East Texas Giving Day donations.
“We’re hoping we can rally again this year and continue to provide food to those in need,” she said.
Spann noted there was a hunger crisis before the pandemic, and now more East Texans are increasingly facing hunger. The food bank has continued drive-thru food distributions and pantries throughout the nonprofit’s 26-county coverage area.
“We’re still doing every thing we were doing back then. We’re still seeing an increased need, and we still need support more than ever,” she said. “East Texas Giving Day has been a huge support to us. We’re still seeing people (at the food bank coming) who have never received assistance before.”
As long as people are facing hunger, the food bank will do everything to feed those in need, Spann said.
“The donations are vital to us continuing our services. We’ve got one of the most generous communities,” Spann said. “People have really stepped up and helped us during the pandemic.”
Spann added that Tuesday is a big day for nonprofits across East Texas, and she hopes residents will be generous to other organizations as well.
Bethesda Health Clinic, located in downtown Tyler, is a Christ-centered clinic providing affordable health and dental care to low-income adults who don’t have insurance or they’re underinsured.
Megan Riaz, who handles marketing for Bethesda Health Clinic, said the clinic doesn’t receive money from the federal or state government. This means donations are a great resource for Bethesda.
“East Texas Giving Day is one of our big fundraisers,” Riaz said. “We live in a really giving community. I just encourage you to give anywhere. It really does bring joy to give, and I just think we should all pitch in.”
The clinic, located at 409 W. Ferguson St., provides treatment for issues, such as the common cold, chronic health issues and mental health. The clinic also provides specialty services and medication assistance programs.
The dental clinic includes full service like extractions and root canals along with hygiene, Riaz said.
“There’s really nowhere for people to go as far as dental care except for Bethesda. We provide a huge service to the community,” Riaz said. “Our services continue to be necessary. We help fill that gap for care. For them to pay for health care, they would have to give their whole paycheck. We take care of them.”
Riaz said last year, the clinic earned over $70,000 through donations, and they hope to raise that amount again.
If Bethesda raises $25,000, the clinic would receive a matching gift from a family, Riaz said.
Breckenridge Village of Tyler is participating in East Texas Giving Day for the first time. BVT, located at 15062 County Road 1145 in Tyler, is a faith-based community dedicated to helping adults with mild to moderate intellectual and developmental disabilities.
According to a statement from BVT, donors have promised to match up to $60,000 in donations made during East Texas Giving Day. Breckenridge has a total goal of $120,000 to be raised through the campaign.
“BVT is an important part of our East Texas community, providing for a segment of the population often overlooked: individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” the BVT statement read. “While children and youth with IDD often have the support of immediate or extended family, those with IDD continue to need attentive care well into their adulthood, and typically for the entirety of their lives. This means that parents or guardians of individuals with IDD can grow beyond their ability to care for their children, and an alternative form of care becomes invaluable. That is where BVT comes in, providing Christ-inspired care to dozens of adult residents whose families can no longer fully care for them.”
BVT said every dollar donated to the BVT Scholarship Fund can support increasing housing services for adults with IDD, expanding or strengthening day-program services helping adults with IDD and constructing new facilities that provide residents opportunity to grow and learn.