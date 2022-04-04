In less than a month, a local organization has raised another $35,000 for Ukranian defense and military forces.
Brad Bunt of Longview said Monday that since East Texas Friends of Ukraine sent $30,000 in donations to the country less than four weeks ago, the amount raised locally has reached $65,000.
Bunt, former director of the Kilgore College Small Business Development Center, is Texas coordinator for the U.S.-Ukraine Foundation and a member of East Texas Friends of Ukraine. He said funds are sent to the country, which in February was invaded by Russia, through wire transfer. The funds are sent to the handful of organizations the local group works with, and sending funds through wire transfer makes them immediately accessible.
"I confirm when it's (the donations) sent, and they confirm when it's received," Bunt said.
According to Bunt, the donations fund multiple areas of service in Ukraine.
"We've worked with those that are in defense of the Ukraine and then also the humanitarian aid side," he said. "It’s very important to keep driving the Russians out of the towns and help the Ukrainians liberate their cities, towns and villages again."
Donations were also used to fund the safe escape of several Ukrainian special needs children and families to Italy, Bunt said.
"We had a special request from some people in eastern Ukraine, in Sumy, which was being bombed and is still occupied by Russian soldiers," Bunt said.
According to Bunt, Russian forces bombed an orphanage in Sumy, which killed and displaced many children and nearby families. Donations were used to help a group of 12 people, including multiple special needs children and families, escape the area in two vehicles and ultimately make a safe journey to Italy, he said. The children has been left with no medical care.
"It was very dangerous,” he said. “… They had to go through 16 Russian checkpoints just exiting Sumy though Ukraine ... They were actually way behind enemy lines.”
The children and their families are now safe in an Airbnb that an Italian resident offered to them at no cost, Bunt said.
East Texas Friends of Ukraine has a P.O. box to accept contributions. To donate, mail checks to P.O. Box 572, Judson, TX 75660.