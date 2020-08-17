The East Texas Food Bank has rescheduled its free drive-thru produce distribution for this week.
The event originally set for Friday will be held this Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the East Texas State Fairgrounds in front of Harvey Convention Center.
Those attending the distribution will receive free produce and fresh items depending on availability and on a first-come, first-serve basis. No eligibility requirements or paperwork are needed to receive the items, according to the food bank announcement.
Attendees should enter off Front Street, follow traffic guidance and stay in their car. Multiple households can ride together. When picking up produce for someone else , a hand-written note is required from the person with their name, address, permission and their signature, according to ETFB.
These distributions are set for the first and third Fridays of each month at the fairgrounds from 8 to 10 a.m. if there are no scheduling conflicts.
After Wednesday, the next dates are Sept. 4, Oct. 2, Oct. 16, Nov. 6, Nov. 20, Dec. 4 and Dec. 18. Each date is scheduled for the regular 8 to 10 a.m. hours.