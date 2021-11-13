The East Texas Food Bank's annual Charlie Brown Thanksgiving event made its return Friday night as families gathered with blankets to watch the classic, "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving," at Bergfeld Park in Tyler.
The event, which celebrated its 11th iteration Friday, was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Snack bags with jelly beans, pretzels and popcorn were distributed to children to go along with the holiday special, and the character Snoopy made a special appearance as well.
Dennis Cullinane, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank, said the food bank brought the event back after virus spread levels declined.
"We were really just conscious of trying to be careful with the kids and protecting families," he said. "We had a decision and we're here and we think everybody's going to have a good time."
The Charlie Brown Thanksgiving serves as a way to show thankfulness and kick off the holiday season, Cullinane said. Admission is always free, but attendees are asked to donate a jar of peanut butter.
"That's what the Charlie Brown feast is about too. Everybody coming together and just rejoicing," he said. "We talk about the food bank a little bit, but all we're here to do is raise some peanut butter and that's really participative because the kids have offered to give something."
Cullinane noted peanut butter is high in protein and just one regular jar can make 16 sandwiches for a hungry family.
"It's nice to be back. It feels really good — a lot better than it did last year," he said. "It feels good to get out and see people again and to talk about the food bank, just to express the feeling of Thanksgiving."
The food bank officials and staff are thankful for the donors who gave food and money to help those in need, Cullinane said.
One in four East Texans, including one in five children, are facing hunger, according to food bank data.
Donna Spann, East Texas Food Bank chief advancement officer, said the donors helped ETFB through the early stages of the pandemic.
"We've still serving increased numbers. They haven't come all the way back to where we were pre-COVID," Spann said. "We're still out there in the lines doing the mass distributions and feeding people that have not gotten their jobs back."
Phibro Animal Health and Air Cybernetics, Inc. sponsored The Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.