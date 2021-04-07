Several families came through the parking lot of Bethel Bible Church Hope campus in Tyler on Wednesday for fresh produce as a part of an East Texas Food Bank program targeting neighborhoods with a high amount of people facing hunger.
The East Texas Food Bank brought 9,700 pounds of apples, carrots, potatoes, cabbage and onions to the church as a part of its Mobile Pantry Program, an initiative using U.S Census tract data to determine what areas have the greatest need.
Tim Butler, East Texas Food Bank program services director, said the mobile food pantry sites are more strategic compared to the large drive-thru food distributions where thousands of cars line up. He describes the mobile pantries as the "little brother" to the drive-thru distribution.
"The key to this program is we’re using census tract data. It’s kind of a micro shot of a population," Butler said. "We’re looking for areas that have a high percentage of households that are below the federal poverty line."
The census data shows Butler what percentage of households are below the federal poverty line. If a census tract has 40% or greater below the poverty line, that area could serve as a mobile pantry site, Butler said.
Once the appropriate area is identified, the food bank partners with organizations like Bethel Bible Church to provide a site, volunteers and spread the word to nearby community members. The sites normally distribute one or twice per month, and no documentation or eligibility requirements are needed.
The program, which began in November last year, relies mostly on grassroots marketing to keep the distribution for the neighborhood and nearby residents. Mobile pantry sites typically serve 250 to 450 households.
"We rely on the sponsoring organizations through word of mouth," Butler said. "It’s really meant for those in that neighborhood or within a quarter mile that we’ve identified as extreme need."
Ricky Garner, Bethel Bible Church Hope Campus pastor, said his church hosting a mobile pantry is a great way to help the church's local community.
"We believe we are placed in a certain community to bless a community and I believe this is a calling to serve God the best we can," he said.
Garner said some of obstacles people face in being able to receive fresh food is a lack of transportation to reach the resources as well as the cost of the items.
"It’s very important because one of the greatest needs in the community is for people to have access to healthy food," Garner said. "We know the health issues are prevalent especially in this part of the community, where the health issues are a greater concern in the Black and Hispanic communities."
The primary focus of mobile pantries is supplementing the community with fresh produce in particular.
"It’s supposed to be neighborhood based and it’s supposed to eliminate barriers people have to get the food distributions," Butler said, noting a lack of transportation as one of the barriers.
Butler said data shows in Tyler the areas with the highest percentage of those under the poverty line include the northwest portion and downtown Tyler.
He added that most mobile pantries are later in the day to make the food more accessible for working class people.
"It’s important for people to know that we’re being strategic with distributions," Butler said. "They're meant to be smaller neighborhood distributions. We want to feed as many people as we can but be strategic."
Garner noted people can stop by the church’s distribution to pick up produce for people who aren’t able to come or their neighbors. The mobile pantry at the Bethel Bible Church Hope Campus, located at 504 W 32nd Street, will be held on the first Wednesday of each month.
“We want to be able to serve as many people in the community that need it,” Garner said.
The East Texas Food Bank is hosting several mobile pantry sites for certain neighborhoods across its coverage area. More information about this program can be found at easttexasfoodbank.org/programs/mobile-pantry/.