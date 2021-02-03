The East Texas Food Bank is shifting locations for its drive-thru food distributions in Tyler.
Starting this Friday, distributions will be moved to Lindsey Park in Tyler on the first and third Fridays of the month from 10 a.m. to noon.
"With past distributions, the events are open to anyone and there are no eligibility or paperwork requirements," the East Texas Food Bank announcement read. "These are drive-thru distributions and walk-ups will not be accepted. Multiple households can carpool. To pick up items for another household not present, a note must be provided."
Those coming to the distribution in Tyler should use the north entrance to the park and follow traffic flow directions. The first distribution at Lindsey Park will be held this Friday while supplies last for the scheduled two hours.
On Feb. 12, there will be a distribution in Longview at the Gregg County Fairgrounds from 8 to 10 a.m. On Feb. 23, the food bank will host a food distribution in Lufkin at George H. Henderson Expo Center from 10 a.m. to noon.