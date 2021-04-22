The East Texas Food Bank will hold a drive-thru food distribution Saturday at Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler.
According to the food bank, one in five East Texans, including one in three children, are still facing hunger. The distribution will be from 10 a.m. to noon while supplies last at the church.
Those coming to Green Acres should follow traffic control and enter the distribution from Barbara Street.
The distributions are available to anyone and there are no eligibility or paperwork requirements. Walk-ups will not be accepted at the drive-thru distribution.
Multiple households can carpool, but a note must be provided to pick up for another household not at the distribution, the food bank said. An average of 1,200 families come to each distribution.
There will also be a distribution in Lufkin on April 27 from 10 a.m. to noon at George H. Henderson Expo Center.
Anyone needing food assistance can visit EastTexasFoodBank.org and click “Find Food” to view the food bank's network of over 200 partner agencies (like food pantries and soup kitchens) and feeding programs.