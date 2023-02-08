Last week’s winter storm caused widespread power outages and damage, with Smith County being part of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s disaster declaration. Now, the East Texas Food Bank is stepping in to help those who were impacted by the storm.
“Many of our neighbors had to throw away all of their refrigerated food after being without power for days and with so many people struggling to make ends meet, we knew we wanted to help,” said Dennis Cullinane, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank.
The East Texas Food Bank will distribute emergency food boxes and meat on Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m. at Green Acres Baptist Church, located at 1607 Troup Highway in Tyler.
“We are also grateful for our partnership with Green Acres Baptist Church and allowing us to use their facility for our distributions,” Cullinane said.
This distribution is open to the public while supplies last, and no ID or paperwork is required.
The boxes will contain shelf-stable food including cans of food and personal hygiene items and meat will be distributed as well.
The food bank requests the public enter through the Troup Highway side of GABC and to not arrive until after 8 a.m. as they will not have staff on site until then to set up the distribution lines.
Volunteers are needed to help, so visit EastTexasFoodBank.org and click on volunteers and mobile pantry and find this event to sign up.
To find other distribution locations and food pantries throughout the 26 county service area, visit EastTexasFoodBank.org and click “Find Food.”
Established in 1988, the East Texas Food Bank is the largest hunger-relief nonprofit in East Texas covering 26 counties. ETFB provides over 27 million meals each year to 200 partner agencies and feeding programs. Our mission is to fight hunger and feed hope in East Texas. For more information, visit EastTexasfoodbank.org.