The East Texas Food Bank will be holding a mega drive-thru produce distribution on Friday at Lindsey Park in Tyler from 8 to 10 a.m.
With past distributions, events are open to anyone and there is no eligibility or paperwork requirements. However, the event is a drive-thru distribution and walk-ups will not be accepted. Multiple households are able to carpool. To pick up items for another household not present, a note must be provided.
“Even as the pandemic is ending, we are still seeing an increased need for food assistance. As of March 2021, 240,000 people in East Texas are facing hunger. That means 1 in 5 East Texans, including 1 in 4 children, are at-risk of hunger,” said Lauren Barnes, communications and marketing director of the East Texas Food Bank.
Upcoming drive-thru distribution dates include:
- Friday, July 9 in Longview at Gregg County Fairgrounds from 8 to 10 a.m.,
- Friday, July 16 in Tyler at Lindsey Park from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Saturday, July 24 in Tyler at Green Acres Baptist Church from 10 a.m. to noon
- Tuesday, July 27 in Lufkin at George Henderson Expo Center from 10 a.m. to noon.
Distribution times have been changed to accommodate to rising temperatures in the area. Anyone needing food assistance can visit EastTexasFoodBank.org and click “find food” to find a list of resources near them.