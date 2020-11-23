Vehicles rolled into the Green Acres Baptist Church parking lot in Tyler as early as 5 a.m. Monday for fresh produce from the East Texas Food Bank.
The free drive-thru distribution ran for two hours beginning at 10 a.m. and served 1,152 families, Tim Butler, East Texas Food Bank program service director, said. Food bank supplies even ran out half an hour before noon.
"We've seen the need rise during COVID-19," Butler said. "I think we can all be empathic with families that need a little extra food during the holidays."
Dale Pond, Green Acres Baptist minister of missions, called the food distribution a blessing to give to the community.
"It's a joy to be able to share and provide meals to folks in our community," he said.
Every family in their car that came through the church on Monday received a prayer from the volunteers. Pond said the volunteers heard stories of people losing their jobs and those with family members in prison.
"We're able to pray with those in line and share the gospel," Pond said. "We were able to show God's love with them and give a Thanksgiving meal."
He added that 90 volunteers came to assist in the distribution, and GABC is grateful to the food bank for its community partnerships and support.
Monday was the first time for the church to host a drive-thru food distribution, and Pond said he hopes it can be done again soon.
"The needs in the community are as high as we've ever seen because of COVID," he said. "It's affecting everyone, everywhere."
For those who couldn’t attend the distribution, they can visit easttexasfoodbank.org and use the “find food” button to find pantries, soup kitchens and feeding programs across 26 counties.
A distribution in Longview will be at the Gregg County Fairgrounds from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday, while the Lufkin drive-thru will be at George H. Henderson Exposition Center Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon.