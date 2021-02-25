The East Texas Food Bank received 42,000 pounds of mixed goods from The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints to help those impacted by last week’s winter storm, which left millions of Texans without food and power.
The church sent the donations on Wednesday afternoon, which included 25 pallets of food.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donated the mixed goods as a part of its ongoing global effort to care for the hungry. The church said they were committed to serving smaller, rural communities that may have difficulty getting food after a week of employment constraints, rolling blackouts and water issues.
The East Texas Food Bank said this donation was a great asset to communities in the region trying to recoup from the harsh weather. They said half of the load will be transferred to the Harvest Regional Food Bank in Texarkana.
“We are pleased that five trucks are coming to Texas,” said Melissa McKneely, communications coordinator in East Dallas for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “Four deliveries of food and one of water will arrive by the end of the week, all to be given to various food pantries and agencies.”
Food trucks are headed to McKinney, Tyler, and Nacogdoches. Water is arriving in Longview.
In recent news, there have been reports of grocery stores being short-staffed and working to put food back onto shelves. The donations of mixed canned and boxed goods will include vegetables, chili, fruit, beef, peanut butter and dried milk, as well as numerous other items.
Two weeks ago, the East Texas Food Bank held a drive-thru distribution in Tyler, Longview and Lufkin to prepare for the storm. Though the food bank has hosted several drive-thru distributions, they said the storm magnified an already alarming need to feed East Texans.
Most of the humanitarian projects were done with trusted partners, such as the East Texas Food Bank, which allowed the church to use its resources in places where they can do the most good.
The church selected The East Texas Food Bank based on its connection with the community, ongoing relief efforts, fantastic leadership, organized processes and adequate unloading equipment.
Because the 25 pallets of food were scheduled for delivery on a 53-foot trailer, the selected site also needed space to store all of the goods. The church said it was important to select a good food bank that also serves a smaller, rural food bank without high charges or delivery fees.
President of the Tyler Texas Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Charles Rhodus, commented on the value of the East Texas Food Bank’s work in the community.
“In following Christ’s example of Jesus Christ in caring for those in need, we are grateful for the opportunity to help our neighbors during this time of crisis. The challenges of lost wages and deficiencies in commodities can come to any of us during the unforeseen events. We are blessed to ease the burdens of those most affected at this time. We are blessed in Tyler with the opportunity to partner with wonderful organizations like the East Texas Food Bank,” Rhodus said.
According to the church, they have approved more than 100 relief projects in more than 50 countries.