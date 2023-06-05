The East Texas Food Bank (ETFB) is making some big changes and receiving some big donations as it moves into the summer months.
On May 30, the nonprofit announced that CEO of 13 years Dennis Cullinane will retire at the end of June. A few days later, David Emerson was named the new ETFB CEO.
Chair of the ETFB board Jeff Johnston said the organization will benefit from Emerson’s leadership.
“We are pleased that David will become our sixth CEO in our 35-year history,” he said. “We wanted someone who understands food banking and his previous nonprofit experience in the Dallas-Fort Worth area will be a great benefit to this organization.”
Emerson has more than 20 years of senior leadership experience and most recently served as the executive director of the Midwest Food Bank.
“I have a heart for feeding the community,” Emerson said. “I grew up in southern Arkansas and saw the need. I have a desire to continue the mission of the East Texas Food Bank and to address food insecurity in this region and especially in the rural communities. I hope to continue providing healthy and nutritious food and more produce to our neighbors. It’s also important to build on the partnerships we have with agencies.”
Emerson helped to restart operations for the Midwest Food Bank in Texas, increased revenue from $9 million to $25 million and grew the operations from 40 agency partners to 100 in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Arkansas. Emerson also has extensive nonprofit experience with the American Red Cross in Arizona, New Mexico and Texas.
The nonprofit also recently received more than 35,000 pounds of mixed goods to assist with its summer food programs.
The 25 pallets of food were donated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to help aid families who suffer from food insecurity.
Cullinane said the donation will go a long way in helping those in need.
“We are so thankful for this generous donation from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” he said. “We continue to see an increased need for food due to inflation and the end of extra pandemic SNAP benefits in Texas. This food will go a long way in helping us feed our neighbors.”
June 1 kicked off World Milk Day and National Dairy Month and to celebrate the ETFB partnered with Hiland Dairy who helped distribute milk to food banks across a six-state area. The food banks received 19,380 quarts of Hiland Dairy milk, providing 77,520 eight-ounce servings.
An East Texas Food Bank spokesman said milk is an essential staple for families.
“June 1st is World Milk Day and no better way to celebrate than with a donation of milk from Hiland Dairy,” they said. “Milk is an important, nutritious staple for families so it is wonderful when we receive a product like this to help fight hunger.”
For more information, visit www.easttexasfoodbank.org.