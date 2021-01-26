In an effort to reverse a Texas Department of Agriculture budget cut, the East Texas Food Bank is joining groups across the state Wednesday to advocate for the funding that benefits both food distribution and farmers.
The Texas Department of Agriculture proposed a $1.9 million cut to the Surplus Agricultural Product Grant late last year.
The grant helps food banks receive fresh produce from farmers that would otherwise be tilled over and wasted. The budget cut came after Gov. Greg Abbott's request for state departments to cut their budgets by 5% due to COVID-19.
Mark Dallas Loeffler, communications director for the TDA, said this proposal has to be approved by the Texas Legislature to be finalized. He said options cut were limited when having to choose where to make budget cuts.
With this cut, the East Texas Food Bank is expected to receive $92,373 less in funding. The food bank states this will result in 738,984 less pounds of produce being given to East Texans, which then equals to a loss of 615,820 meals.
Lauren Barnes, ETFB communications and marketing director, said the food bank received $225,300 in the grant money prior to the budget cut, while after the cut the funds will be $132,927. This means there would be a 41% decrease compared to the past.
East Texas Food Bank CEO Dennis Cullinane said the grant helps those who lost their jobs and farmers who saw their businesses disappear nearly overnight.
“Why would we cut funding so drastically for a program that feeds hungry people and supports struggling farmers?” Cullinane said.
Barnes said Wednesday is dedicated to hopefully restoring the statewide $1.9 million cut in funding from the TDA.
Due to COVID-19, the advocacy efforts to prevent the budget reduction have changed. Feeding Texas, which oversees 21 food banks including ETFB, and several food banks will meet with state representatives and raise awareness through online platforms.
“With more Texans at risk of hunger than ever before, this is not the time to be cutting a critical source of healthy, fresh produce for our community,” said Celia Cole, CEO of Feeding Texas.
Barnes said the hope is that the efforts will encourage legislators to reverse the TDA decision as the more people are facing hunger due to COVID-19. One in five East Texans, including on in three children, are dealing with hunger during the pandemic, food bank data shows.
Barnes noted the importance of fresh produce in improving health outcomes for people in the food bank's 26-county coverage area.
According to data from UT Health East Texas, 40% of people in Northeast Texas are obese, 35% suffer from hypertension and 14% have diabetes. Barnes said these chronic conditions can be tied to a person's diet.
Jamie Olson, Feeding Texas director of government affairs, said Feeding Texas receives the grant funding and distributes it to food banks. The food banks make orders based on the available produce.
All of the funding is given to the farmers and transportation to carry the produce from farms to food banks, Olson said. Most of the farmers are located in the Rio Grande Valley and some in the Winter Garden region in Central Texas.
According to the East Texas Food Bank, this particular grant helped provide 33 million pounds of fresh produce for Texans experiencing hunger last year.
“This program is a win-win for the state, and a cornerstone of our ability to provide healthy food to Texans during their moments of need,” Cullinane said. “Surely we can find a less harmful way to trim the state budget. I am urging TDA and the Governor’s office to reverse the cut.”