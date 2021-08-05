The East Texas Food Bank will be hosting multiple drive-thru produce distribution in August for community members.
Although things are beginning to go back to normal since the pandemic, there has still been a notable need for food assistance that the East Texas Food Bank is hoping to help combat.
In East Texas alone, 240,000 people are facing hunger, which is equivalent to one in five East Texans and one in four children facing hunger.
The first food distribution in August will be 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Lindsey Park. Everyone is invited to come to the event, and no eligibility or paperwork is required.
Vehicles with multiple households in them will be allowed. If items need to be picked up for a household that was unable to come, a note must be provided.
This is a drive-thru distribution only and walk-ups will not be accepted.
If food assistance is needed, visit EastTexasFoodBank.org and click the “find food” tab for a list of resources in your area.
Other drive-thru distribution dates include:
- Aug. 13 from 8 to 10 a.m. in Longview at Gregg County Fairgrounds
- Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to noon in Tyler at Lindsey Park
- Aug. 31 from 10 a.m. to noon in Lufkin at the George H. Henderson Expo Center