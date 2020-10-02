The East Texas Food Bank is recognizing seven organizations who have supported the nonprofit's mission of helping the hungry during the COVID-19 pandemic through its first Hunger Hero Awards.
The awards were given to Brookshire Grocery Co., Longview Police Department, Smith County Government, Texas Army National Guard 1st Squadron 124th Calvary Regiment, Mentoring Alliance, T.L.L. Temple Foundation and the Tyler Police Department.
“Hunger existed in East Texas long before the pandemic hit and now more of our neighbors – kids in our children’s classes, the barista at the local coffee shop and our working-class neighbors– are struggling to put food on the table today,” East Texas Food Bank CEO Dennis Cullinane said. “We’re inspired by the support we’ve received from the community to help ensure that all East Texas have access to the nutritious food they need to thrive during these difficult times.”
The food bank gave the awards during Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month, which is celebrated every September to bring attention and take action against hunger in East Texas.
Tyler Police Department Sergeant Matt Leigeber called it an honor and privilege to support the work of the East Texas Food Bank.
“Our local government officials recognized early on with the COVID-19 pandemic, that many of our citizens in East Texas are facing extremely difficult times, many for the first time," Leigeber said. "When the East Texas Food Bank requested to partner with the Tyler Police Department in order to safely and efficiently serve thousands of our citizens on a regular basis, we were excited to be a part of that.”
Chairman and CEO of Brookshire Grocery Co. Brad Brookshire said he's grateful that his company partners with the food bank to help those affected by the pandemic.
“For 92 years, Brookshire Grocery has been committed to causes including hunger relief in the communities where we live and work. Never has the need been more pervasive or sustained than during this pandemic," Brookshire said.
In East Texas, 282,530 people, including 105,850 children, are affected by hunger, and due to the pandemic, the number of East Texans facing hunger increased 5% and the number of children increased 10%, according to the food bank. Before the pandemic, one in five East Texans, including one in four children, were facing hunger. According to projections from Feeding America, nearly one in four East Texans, including one in three children, are facing hunger.
“Hunger is a crisis in East Texas that will take the whole communities’ support to fight. While the fight against hunger is ongoing- together, we can feed hope for our neighbors in need,” Cullinane said.