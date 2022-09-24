The East Texas Food Bank on Friday presented its third annual Hunger Hero Awards to four “heroes” in the community.
The awards were in conjunction with Hunger Action Day.
American State Bank was named Outstanding Corporate Partner; Christus Good Shepherd was awarded the Hunger Hero Award for Outstanding Ministry Partner; the Junior League of Tyler received the Hunger Hero Award for Community Partner Organization; and Carroll Greenwaldt was given the Hunger Hero Award for Individual Supporter.
“These are organizations, individuals, corporations that make significant contributions to the East Texas Food Bank,” said Dennis Cullinane, food bank CEO.
Greenwaldt was awarded for his hard work and dedication to the Longview mobile pantry at the fairgrounds. Cullinane said through his numerous connections in the community, Greenwaldt has been able to help secure new volunteers and serve those in need.
The Junior League of Tyler has supported the food bank through grants and volunteers through the years. The league also supports the East Texas Food Bank Tyler ISD Backpack Program, which helps close the weekend hunger gap for children, Cullinane said.
“I just want to say how much the Junior League has really appreciated the East Texas Food Bank and joining with us in the backpack program all these years,” said April Lanier, Tyler Junior Leagues membership vice president. “They do a wonderful job helping to feed the children of ... Smith County.”
Through renovations and expansions, American State Bank has offered the East Texas Food Bank temporary space for its administration team. Cullinane said the food bank is working to expand and feed more people through opening a new Tyler resource center with a fresh produce processing center and renovating administration offices. The bank has stepped in to help make this possible.
“It’s a pleasure for the American State Bank to support the food bank here and also down in Lufkin … It’s just our honor to be able to support and help you,” said Kelly Sanders, CEO of the bank.
Christus Good Shepherd was recognized for supporting the development of the food bank's Longview Resource Center through a $100,000 grant. This center will help provide an estimated 1,700 meals a day and 350,000 a year, Cullinane said.
“As a significant member in this community and as a faith-based health care organization, we seek out relationships and partnerships with organizations that align with our values,” said Todd Handcock, CEO of Christus Health System. “Our mission is to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ, and that goes beyond the walls of our hospitals and clinics, but reaches out into the community.
“We can't think of a better partner, a better relationship, than what we have with the East Texas Food Bank. And so it is our absolute pleasure to be a part of this grant.”
East Texas Food Bank began giving the Hunger Action Awards a few years ago because “we can’t thank people enough for the work they do here in East Texas,” Cullinane said. Some people and organizations have a “heritage” in working with the food bank.
While September is Hunger Action Month, through hosting the award ceremony specifically in conjunction with Hunger Action Day on Sept. 23, Cullinane said he hopes others will be inspired to help residents who are food insecure.
Hunger Action Month, started by Feeding America, was created to help end hunger. Raising awareness during Hunger Action Month helps accentuate what the food bank is trying to do in the community and brings awareness to those in need, Cullinane said.
Cullinane said data from Feeding America shows more than 200,000 people in East Texas are food insecure. With inflation, he added that number has likely increased.