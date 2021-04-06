The East Texas Food Bank will be holding two drive-thru food distributions this month in Tyler. Like past distributions, the events are open to the public and there are no eligibility or paperwork requirements.
The distribution will be a drive-thru event and walk-ups will not be accepted. Multiple households are allowed to carpool. A note must be provided to pick up items for another household not present.
According to the East Texas Food Bank, they serve an average of 1,200 families at each distribution.
The drive-thru distributions will be held at the following time, date and locations:
Friday, April 16 from 10 a.m. to noon at Lindsey Park, located at 12557 TX-364 Spur W in Tyler.
Saturday, April 24 from 10 a.m. to noon at Green Acres Baptist Church, located at 1607 Troup Highway in Tyler.
Anyone needing food assistance can visit EastTexasFoodBank.org and click “Find Food” to see the network of over 200 partner agencies like food pantries and soup kitchens and feeding programs.