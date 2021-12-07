Hayden Bolling turned 9 years old just days ago, but his family knows time is limited.
James and Samantha Bolling, of Henderson, are spending as much time as possible with their son who is terminally ill with brain cancer. Hayden has been fighting cancer since 2016, but recently his condition worsened, causing a special trip to be cut short and forcing the family to face difficult decisions.
In October, Hayden’s family shared the story of their child’s rare diagnosis in hopes of raising funds to take him to the Walt Disney World Resort for a vacation. The Bollings wanted to give their son 110% and give him the best time he could possibly have, especially after being in quarantine since the COVID-19 pandemic began to protect Hayden’s immune system.
Although the fundraising goal was surpassed, the family’s vacation was cut short as when Hayden’s health began to decline significantly.
“We were ecstatic. I was so excited for him,” his father James Bolling said. “I planned on recording everything, I wanted to record every reaction because I knew what was coming in the future with his condition. I wanted to record everything so I can replay it for him over and over again for a happy memory. We cried multiple times because of how grateful we were of the support from family, friends and strangers.”
The trip still allowed for some special memories for the Bollings. Hayden's most relaxed and happiest time, his father said, was on the It’s A Small World ride, which allowed him to stay in his wheelchair -- a place where he feels secure. Bolling said Hayden was looking around all the lights and colors.
When Hayden’s health began to decline on the trip, the family packed their bags and headed to see his doctor. Oncologists said he was showing textbook signs of the tumor progressing at a rapid rate.
“It happened so quickly. Even the day before we left for Florida, he was able to eat and drink just fine. It sparked so suddenly,” Bolling said.
Since then, Hayden has been sent home for hospice and palliative care. The family is now considering using the remaining funds on funeral arrangements.
“That’s painful," Bolling said, adding that he hasn’t been brave enough to begin making the calls for arrangements.
Bolling said Hayden’s health continues to decline but they’re doing everything they can to keep him comfortable.
“He’s not able to move on his own much anymore. We learned yesterday with the palliative team that kids who go through this usually tend to go through anorexia. They lose the want to eat, so we’re trying to supplement with Pediasure just to give him his nutrition," he said.
Hayden was diagnosed with Medulloblastoma at just 3 years old. Less than 5% of children diagnosed with the rare tumor are at risk for developing secondary types of tumors. But Hayden did.
Hayden’s condition was first noticed when he was about 2 years old, his father said. He would randomly vomit, but never complained about any kind of pain.
“It took us three doctor visits and one ER visit and no one could help us out,” Bolling said.
After being told it was just a “vomit issue kids have” and that the child would “grow out of it,” the Bollings went to a primary care pediatrician. The doctor saw how weak, unresponsive and lethargic Hayden was and then admitted him into the hospital where a CAT scan showed he had a seizure. Doctors also discovered spots on his brain. Bolling’s care was transferred to the Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.
Eventually, the family learned Hayden had three tumors in his brain and his spine was layered in tumors.
The reason why Hayden had been vomiting and eventually became unresponsive was because tumors were blocking spinal fluid from draining from his ventricles, causing pressure on his brain, which also caused damage to his brain.
After chemotherapy, Hayden was in remission and was considered a long-term survivor until March 21. He is now months away from what would have been the 5-year cancer free mark.
Tuesday, Oct. 19, doctors detected the tumor grew by a millimeter and there are now three tumors in Hayden’s brain in total and that it is a high grade glioma.
“‘It’s a very aggressive cancer, but it’s not galloping,’ were (the doctor’s) words,” Bolling said. “‘It hasn’t taken off, it hasn’t spread quickly and aggressively as it usually would.’” Bolling added the doctor said any treatment would just prolong his life and “hopefully a miracle cure” would come up in the meantime.
“He said unless that happens, whether we have the chemo or not, the end results are going to be the same,” Bolling said. “We’ve been fighting cancer since 2016. We were happy with the life we had with him with remission.”
Hayden’s doctor, Dr. Murali M. Chintagumpala, co-director of the Brain Tumor Program and co-director of the Retinoblastoma Program at Texas Children’s Hospital, said Hayden's family has provided extraordinary care for him throughout his cancer journey.
"Children with brain tumors are cared for by multiple specialists including pediatric oncologists, neurosurgeons, and radiation oncologists. The frequent visits to the hospital and clinic can be very stressful and disruptive in all aspects of the child and family’s daily routine prior to their cancer diagnosis. Hayden’s family never complained and were very diligent in ensuring that his many needs were met," Chintagumpala said.