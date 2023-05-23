Tyler Model A Club to hold picnic, meeting
The Tyler Model A Club is set to hold its June meeting.
This month's meeting will be one week early at 11 a.m. June 3.
According to Club Publicity Director Hugh Speer, the club will meet at the community park located behind Porters Sporting Goods on S. Hwy 155 out of Tyler about 10 miles from the Loop. Turn on Big Oak Drive next to Porters. Follow it to the end of the street where the park is located. An old-fashioned picnic will be held.
Club members will cook and also bring condiments.
The club invites the community to join for some fun food and fellowship.
Model A Fords will be on display for pictures and examination.
Membership in the TMAFC is $20 a year for the family. Ownership of a Model A is not necessary.
Virtual prayer meeting to be held weekly
A virtual prayer meeting hosted by a group of East Texas churches will be held weekly on Wednesdays at 6 p.m.
The meeting will focus on discussion of Philip Yancey's "Prayer: Does It Make Any Difference?"
To join, dial 346-248-7799 then use ID code 0878-2512-3599 and access code 570093.
Jarratt Cemetery to hold annual meeting
The annual meeting of the Jarratt Cemetery Association will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Jarratt Cemetery near Jacksonville.
The cemetery is located on FM 22 E approximately 1.25 miles east of Craft, Highway 69 South.
Registration begins at 10 a.m. The business meeting and election of trustees will follow at 10:30 a.m.