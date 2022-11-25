Thanksgiving is known for big spectacular parades across the nation. On Thursday, two East Texas college dance groups traveled to New York City and Houston to show off their talent.
The Kilgore College Rangerettes performed at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. Dancers Bailee Boyd and Melea Bedford said this year was a dream come true because they got to sport their red, white, and blue uniforms and perform alongside singer Mariah Carey.
"We were practicing on the sides before we went on for the parade," Boyd said. "Just throwing high kicks here and there to get stretched and warmed up. Everyone just looks like, 'Whoa, they're kicking so high!'"
