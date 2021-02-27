After dozens of frozen pipes burst during the winter storm, the East Texas Crisis Center’s shelter closed and plumbers are making extensive repairs on two of the center’s buildings.
Lana Peacock, East Texas Crisis Center executive director, said she was filled with shock and dread when finding out about the frozen pipes and damages.
Plumbers have been out at ETCC for a week since Feb. 20 after flooding damaged walls, doors, flooring and carpets in the administration building and client services offices.
Jeremy Flowers, ETCC special event coordinator, said counseling sessions would normally take place in the client services building, but these sessions are now being held over the phone or through Zoom.
“Right now, our main focus is to get the shelter back up and running to provide people with a safe place to escape an abusive situation,” he said. “We’re doing most everything through the phone right now.”
Some community members have offered space for the counseling sessions, he added.
The shelter closed due to electricity and water losses related to the winter storm. Crisis center employees are working with other organizations, such as the Salvation Army, other shelters or family members, to still provide a safe environment for those escaping abusive relationships, Flowers said.
One of the plumbers assisting the crisis center, Ralph Holland of Rudd Contracting Co., estimated that he and other workers have found 65 to 70 busted pipes as a result of the winter storm.
He expects that as the plumbers continue to work the number of busted pipes will total 100.
Holland called the effects of the storm “catastrophic” and described the frozen pipes as “the biggest wow I’ve ever dealt with.”
Despite the challenges, Peacock and other ETCC workers have seen hope while trying to get the building fixed.
“We’re just fortunate a plumbing team was able to come immediately,” she said. “Through all this, there’s been a lot of blessings for our staff that’s working so hard.”
Because of the water damages, staff members have shifted their offices to other rooms at the center, and a conference room now works as office space for a few people.
“We’ve lost access to our facility, but our work does not stop,” Peacock said.
ETCC serves hundreds of people who have been affected by domestic violence and violent crimes each year. The center serves five counties, including Smith, Henderson, Van Zandt, Wood, and Rains.
The center is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. All services provided by the center are completely free and confidential.
Victims and survivors of any sort of violence or assault can call the East Texas Crisis Center’s 24-hour hotline at 903-595-5591.
For those interested in helping ETCC, Flowers said one of the best ways is to participate in the center’s raffle for a 1965 Mustang Coupe, which has tickets available through 4 p.m. March 20.
Tickets cost $10 each and can be purchased at autoandcycleshow.com/raffle-tickets.php. The drawing for the winner will be livestreamed on the crisis center’s Facebook page.
People can also donate on the center’s website, etcc.org/make-a-donation.