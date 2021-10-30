For just $10, people can help domestic violence survivors in East Texas and have the chance to win a classic car that is native to Tyler.
The East Texas Crisis Center is raffling off a 1967 Viper Red Mustang ahead of its 32nd annual East Texas Auto and Cycle Show in March.
Jeremy Flowers, East Texas Crisis Center special event coordinator, said the vehicle was been in Tyler for its entire life.
"It was bought at the dealership back in 1967," Flowers said. "As far as quality, this is one of the best cars we've had."
The car has only had one owner over these 54 years and has a black interior, 289 motor, radio and air conditioning.
He said entering the raffle is one of the easiest ways to help survivors of domestic violence.
"It's a win-win," Flowers said.
This raffle is the 23rd for the crisis center, and Flowers said ETCC is grateful to have a car show committee dedicated to the center's mission.
Next year's East Texas Auto and Cycle Show will be at a different location due to the demolition of Harvey Convention Center and is scheduled for one day rather than its usual three.
The winning ticket will be drawn March 19 at the show in the Green Acres Baptist Church parking lot.
The event is also returning after a COVID-19 related cancellation earlier this year. Despite the cancellation, the raffle car raised over $111,000 to fund the crisis center's resources for domestic violence survivors and their children.
"This is one of the largest fundraiser events that are open to the public," he said, adding that it gives people the chance to see classic cars at a family-friendly event.
One in four women and one in seven men are victims of domestic violence across the nation, according to Flowers. In 2020, 228 people were victims of domestic violence-related homicides in Texas.
ETCC serves the counties of Smith, Henderson, Van Zandt, Wood, and Rains.
The center is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. All services provided by the center are free and confidential.
Funding and support helps survivors to obtain shelter, counseling and legal assistance at the East Texas Crisis Center, Flowers said.
"One of the most necessary aspects of the crisis center is funding, and that raffle car helps us provide services to survivors and their children," he said.
The $10 tickets can be purchased at autoandcycleshow.com. Children 10 and young are free. People can also mail a check to the crisis center.