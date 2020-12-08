This year, the East Texas Crisis Center is continuing its tradition of raising money for its mission by raffling off a car. This time, the car is a 1965 Mustang Coupe.
The East Texas Crisis Center is a nonprofit organization that provides a haven to victims of family and dating violence, sexual assault and violent crime.
To date, the East Texas Crisis Center has provided services to 151 residents, including 75 adults and 76 children. The ETCC has also provided services to 889 non-residents.
“Abuse of any kind, particularly family violence and sexual abuse, is not something people are comfortable talking about,” said ETCC Executive Director Lana Peacock in an online letter. “But, in order for victims of family violence, dating violence and sexual assault to receive intervention, there must be advocacy available in the community.”
The ETCC stresses that the car show and car raffle is an easy way for the community to get involved, and to support the mission.
The 1965 Mustang will be raffled off at the East Texas Auto and Cycle Show on Feb. 21 at Harvey Convention Center. The car has vintage burgundy metallic paint, a black interior, 4-speed manual transmission and a brand new heating and air conditioning system.
“The raffle car is unique in that it provides a win-win situation,” said ETCC Special Event Coordinator Jeremy Flowers. “It gives everyone an opportunity to support the mission of the East Texas Crisis Center while at the same time a chance to win a car.”
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at AutoAndCycleShow.com. The winner does not have to be present to receive the prize.
The East Texas Crisis Center operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week. All services provided by the East Texas Crisis Center are completely free and confidential.
Victims and survivors of any sort of violence or assault are encouraged to call East Texas Crisis Center’s 24-hour hotline at 903-595-5591. Those interested in learning more about the East Texas Crisis Center can call the daytime phone number at 903-509-2526 or visit the website at etcc.org.