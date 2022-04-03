The East Texas Crisis Center recognized those in the community who have stood up against sexual assault during their Hope Awards Ceremony on Friday.
Each April the center holds this event during Sexual Assault Awareness Month to spread awareness to the community about the occurrence of sexual violence, according to a release from the East Texas Crisis Center.
This year, Assistant District Attorney Chris Gatewood declared April Sexual Assault Awareness Month during the ceremony at the Tyler Public Library. The guest speaker was Maya Bethany, founder and executive director of 1 in 3 Foundation.
Five Hope Awards were given out this year to citizens and businesses that went “above and beyond” to help sexual assault victims.
The recipients included:
- Michael Gibson at Townsquare Media
- Living Well Holistic Counseling and Wellness
- Tanos Exploration II
- Riley Harris Construction
- Sergeant Jason Lee at the Gun Barrel City Police Department
The center's Hope Awards ceremony occurs bi-annually, once during Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month in April and again during Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October.