Hundreds of cars filled the parking lot of Green Acres Baptist Church on Saturday for the 32nd annual East Texas Auto & Cycle Show benefitting the East Texas Crisis Center.
The show, normally held at Harvey Convention Center each year, was held at the church due to construction at the convention center. The outdoor venue allowed for approximately 300 cars to be on display at the event.
Ronnie Brown, whose car was on display Saturday, said he has been showing his car for roughly two years.
“I bought my 1955 Chevrolet 210 Post from a guy in Dallas about four years ago and spent about two years restoring it,” Brown said. “I knew I had to keep on the restoration process so it didn’t become a five-year project.”
Brown said he enjoyed Saturday's event.
“It’s a beautiful day for a car show,” he said. “I’m glad to be here.”
A Viper Red 1967 Mustang was raffled off Saturday for just $10 and won by Doug Mehling.
The event is the East Texas Crisis Center’s largest public fundraising event, drawing approximately 5,500 in years past when held as a three-day event, according to East Texas Crisis Center Special Event Coordinator Jeremy Flowers.
“It’s our biggest annual event and helps to create a way for car enthusiasts and collectors to engage their passion in order to support a very need cause within the community,” Flowers said. “And, it’s always fun to give away a car.”
Flowers also emphasized the importance of the event.
"The East Texas Crisis Center is 60 percent community funded, so we would not be able to provide the crucial services we do to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and other violent crime in East Texas without the generosity of people in East Texas. The show provides a unique opportunity for people to donate in that each year we give away a car,” he said.
“The show also helps fund our Children’s Prevention & Education Program which is designed to foster the emotional, physical, social and educational well-being of the children who stay in our emergency shelter. What the show ultimately does is help us raise awareness of the impact of family violence and sexual assault in our community,” Flowers added.
Although last year's event was canceled, the organization was still able to raise $110,000 through the car raffle.
The event also included a kids zone, new and antique fire trucks, vendors, drift trikes and more.
A variety of food trucks were on hand to feed hungry show-goers including Catch Me If You Can, Juicy J’s Tex Melts, and Azalea Catering while the Tyler All-Star Band including special guest The Magills kept the crowd entertained.
The mission of the East Texas Crisis Center, established in 1978, is to provide safety, shelter and education to victims of family violence, sexual assault, dating violence and other violent crime and to restore dignity and purpose in their lives while promoting public compassion and awareness to reduce violence in the community.
For more information, visit www.etcc.org.