Officials at the East Texas Crisis Center say volunteers are paramount to their mission of helping the community.
Incorporated in 1968, the campus serves five east Texas counties by providing "safety, shelter, and education to victims of family violence, sexual assault, dating violence and other violent crime and to restore dignity and purpose in their lives while promoting public compassion and awareness to reduce violence in the community."
“Community citizens often ask how they can support the crisis center,” Development Director Heather Stoner said. “The services we provide are highly confidential, but volunteers are a necessity. The 40-hour training makes our volunteers invaluable."
The crisis center is also accepting donations for items on its wish list, including baby strollers, clothing items, phone charges and more. View a full list at etcc.org.
Another way community citizens can help is via the center's Flamingos Upscale Resale Store.
Flamingos accepts donations of women’s clothing and household items which turn into dollars going directly to the center.
At the shop, women from all levels of society find quality clothing at reasonable prices. For example, students can find prom dresses and professionals or job applicants can find suits. Shoppers often find the items with tags still on them.
Clients of the center shop at Flamingos with vouchers to find clothing for job interviews or court appearances.
“Women often come straight to the center from an abusive situation or a hospital with only the clothing they are wearing. Rarely do they have time to pack, so we provide clothing for them,” Stoner said.
Anyone can donate household items and clean, seasonal, women’s clothing on hangers to Flamingos.
“Rather than looking for donated clothes in a trash bag, I am delighted when helping women in need shop with dignity at Flamingos,” Stoner said. “I love seeing women grow so they can model healthy relationships and healthy living for the next generation. Equipping women with tools they need to break the cycle of abuse for themselves, and their children is highly gratifying."
Along with its offices for administration, counselors and advocates and training classrooms, the center also operates a safe house where women and children can live inside a gated area with safety precautions in place.
Stoner said the center believes in keeping children with family and on a normal education track.
“We give safety where safety is needed for women and children, providing crisis intervention for victims,” Stoner said.
The center helps clients begin the healing process and acquire good decision-making tools so they can safely return home or live independently.
“Our hope is to put families back together,” Stoner said.
Stoner also said the center's services allow families to rebuild their lives "free from violence."
Services include:
- Risk assessment and safety
- Helping victims navigate the justice system
- HEART support groups (Helping End Abusive Relationship Tendencies)
- BIPP - Batters Intervention Prevention Program
- Financial literacy classes; women without job experience learn money management skills
- Job readiness such as resume preparation and interviewing skills
- After school tutoring and summer camp
- Early childhood education
- Developing individual and family goals
- Healthy relationship awareness and tools
- Restoration of dignity and purpose