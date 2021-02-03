Following careful consideration, the East Texas Crisis Center officials chose to cancel a fundraiser that provides about $200,000 due to COVID-19 to help victims of domestic violence.
Now, the nonprofit is focusing on its raffle classic car giveaway to compensate for the revenue loss.
The East Texas Auto and Cycle Show, which was set for Feb. 19 to 21 at Harvey Convention Center, was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, Jeremy Flowers, ETCC special event coordinator, said.
Flowers said the raffle for 1965 Mustang Coupe has been extended by 30 days to March 20 at 4 p.m. The drawing for the winner will be livestreamed on the crisis center's Facebook page.
"It's extremely beneficial," Flowers said. "The raffle car is unique in that it allows people to participate easily."
He added that due to the pandemic ETCC officials have not been able to attend usual events.
"We've had to switch gears and navigate how we sell raffle tickets," he said. "To make it easier we made it digital. So a lot of online marketing has taken place."
To purchase a raffle ticket, people can visit autoandcycleshow.com/raffle-tickets.php. All ticket sales are electronic this year and cost $10.
"We're extremely appreciative of support to raise money for those affected by violent crime during unusual time of a pandemic," he said.
Flowers added that ETCC serves hundreds of people who have been affected by violence crimes each year. The center serves five counties, including Smith, Henderson, Van Zandt, Wood, and Rains.
He said not holding the auto show is going to impact the revenue the center receives significantly as the services for victims of family violence and sexual abuse could be affected.
The East Texas Crisis Center is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. All services provided by the center are completely free and confidential.
Victims and survivors of any sort of violence or assault can call the East Texas Crisis Center’s 24-hour hotline at 903-595-5591. Those interested in learning more about the East Texas Crisis Center can call the daytime phone number at 903-509-2526 or visit the website at etcc.org.