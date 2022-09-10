The East Texas Crisis Center on Friday was honored with a Golden Apple Award for its role in helping give people a better future.
The East Texas Educators Association presented the award to the center inside its gymnasium in Tyler during a ceremony that focused on recognizing the group’s work providing shelter for women and children who suffer trauma.
“It really means a lot to us because it’s an award that recognizes our effort in educating our children,” said Lana Peacock, East Texas Crisis Center executive director.
Peacock, who has been working at the center for nearly 30 years, said educating children who have been through traumatic experiences at a young age is a priority for the center. She said the center has rooms that include a library and computer lab where the children learn each day.
“It’s all about safety and their emotional well-being,” Peacock said. “We have the aspiration that kids can be self-sufficient here as they would be in school.”
The center also focuses on providing a home for women who are victims of sexual abuse, domestic violence or other situations that can cause trauma in their lives. Peacock said women and children can stay in the center for as long as they need.
Founder and ambassador of the East Texas Educators Association Kallie Hamill said the Golden Apple Award is given to organizations that make East Texas a better place to live. The organization, which started in March, has given the award to six different businesses .
Hamill said the East Texas Crisis Center is a deserved recipient of the award because they step in and take care of residents who are struggling. The center will become one of the six pillars of the organization, Hamill said.
“It is important to honor those who give people a better future instead of letting them fend for themselves,” Hamill said.
The East Texas Educators Association will continue awarding organizations that go unnoticed, she said. For more information, contact the organization at etxta903@gmail.com.