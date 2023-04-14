The East Texas Court of Magic club on Monday honored the late Dr. Kevin King, who served as president of the club in 2022, with a Broken Wand ceremony to commemorate the life of the doctor as well as celebrate the club’s 36th anniversary. The club was founded on April 10, 1987.
King practiced in Tyler for many years as an anesthesiologist. He died in January of this year. As he'd served many previous years as an officer in the club, members bestowed upon him a Lifetime Membership a few years back, according to current president Paul Budd.
Budd said The East Texas Court of Magic is Tyler's only club devoted to the study of magic as a performance art and is formally affiliated with the International Brotherhood of Magicians.
“We felt holding this event on such a notable day would be a worthy tribute to Dr. King's life, showing how much we appreciate his contributions to our club,” Budd said.
King was a member of our club for roughly 30 years and served as an officer in our club for nine years, most of those as the club's president.
“He was a devoted ambassador, always promoting our club and inviting many to attend our meetings and events,” Budd said. “He performed under the stage name, Magic Doc, and specialized in mentalism and magic with a somber twist.”
Budd explained the Broken Wand Ceremony is a special event, intended to memorialize the life of a magician. The ceremony was led by member Andy Hickman.
“At the end of the ceremony, the wand is normally broken and either buried with the deceased, or given to a family member,” he said. “As Dr. King's daughter, Erin, is an officer in our club, we've decided we will not break the wand, but instead will merely pass it on to her, unbroken, as she is continuing her father's legacy supporting the magical arts.”
“Dr. King taught and mentored many people interested in learning to perform magic. In the 1990's, he taught me many things about the art and was always patient and encouraging,” Budd said. “Magicians comprise a devoted fraternity. Commemorating a magician's life and contributions to the art is important.”
Budd said King's leadership was always valued in the club.
“He facilitated many meetings and events through the years. Many years ago, he attended Jeff McBride's Magic Mystery School in Las Vegas. He was the only person to attend that week who was not a professional, full time performer,” he said. “A few years ago, we made him a Lifetime Member of our club, which exempted him from the requirement to pay dues or fees for any of our club's events.”
The East Texas Court of Magic club meets the first Monday of each month at the Discovery Science Place in Tyler at 7 p.m.
For more information, visit the East Texas Court of Magic Facebook page.