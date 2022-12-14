Communities across East Texas are preparing to honor veterans for National Wreaths Across America Day happening Saturday.

Each year, millions of Americans come together to remember the fallen, honor those that serve and their families, and teach the next generation about the value of freedom.

This gathering of volunteers and patriots takes place in local and national cemeteries in all 50 states, most recently at more than 3,100 participating locations, as part of National Wreaths Across America Day, according to Wreaths Across America Executive Director Karen Worcester.

Wreaths Across America National Public Relations Manager Sean Sullivan said the event is an opportunity to show gratitude for those who served.

“It is an opportunity to show all veterans that their service and sacrifice will not be forgotten and also a chance to teach the next generation the value of freedom,” he said.

Each year, a new theme is chosen to help volunteers and supporters focus their messaging and outreach in their own communities. The 2022 theme is “Find a way to serve."

Worcester said the theme is fitting because everyone has something to give or a way to serve.

"Every person has something to give, whether it is their time, ideas, compassion, or resources," she said. "What can seem like the simplest act or gift, can start a nationwide movement and that is our hope that this theme will spark in people. I think Mother Teresa said it best, 'the greatest good is what we do for one another.”

In 2021, more than 2.4 million veterans' wreaths were placed by volunteers on headstones at 3,137 participating locations around the country in honor of the service and sacrifices made for our freedoms, with each name said out loud.

This year, National Wreaths Across America Day is Saturday, Dec.17. The event is free and open to the public. Ceremony start times vary depending on event location. A list of ceremonies by county is below.

For more information, visit the Wreaths Across America website.

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992.

The organization's mission is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as thousands of veterans' cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and overseas.

ANDERSON COUNTY

Rhone Funeral Home – noon

3900 South State Highway 19

Palestine, TX 75801

Olive Branch Cemetery – 10 a.m.

Road 435

Frankston, TX 75763

CHEROKEE COUNTY

Oakland Cemetery – 11 a.m.

205 CR 1718

Rusk, TX 75785

Cedar Hill Cemetery – 11 a.m.

296 Old Salem Rd

Rusk, TX 75785

Jarratt Cemetery – 11 a.m.

County Road 1515

Jacksonville, TX 75766

GREGG COUNTY

Shiloh Cemetery – 11 a.m.

1238 Shiloh Road

Longview, TX 75605

Rosewood Park Cemetery – 10 a.m.

1884 Farm to Market Road 1844

Longview, TX 75605

HARRISON COUNTY

Algoma Cemetery – 11 a.m.

2380 Victory Drive

Marshall, TX 75670

HENDERSON COUNTY

Athens Cemetery – 11 a.m.

400 South Prairieville

Athens, TX 75751

KAUFMAN COUNTY

Oak Lawn Cemetery – noon

18056 US Highway 175 West

Mabank, TX 75147

Eubank Cedar Creek Memorial Park – 10 a.m.

16701 State Highway 198 North

Mabank, TX 75147

RUSK COUNTY

Rusk County Memorial Gardens – 11 a.m.

5013 US Highway 259 North

Henderson, TX 75652

SMITH COUNTY

Tyler Memorial Funeral Home – 11 a.m.

12053 Highway 64 West

Tyler, TX 75704

UPSHUR COUNTY

Gilmer Community Cemetery – 11 a.m.

2149 S Montgomery St

Gilmer, TX 75644-8869

Sunset Memorial Park – 11 a.m.

305 West Harrison Street

Gilmer, TX 75644

VAN ZANDT COUNTY

Holly Springs Cemetery – 11 a.m.

FM 1653 and VZ County Road 4403

Canton, TX 75103

WOOD COUNTY

Hawkins Cemetery – 11 a.m.

389 Blackburn Street

Hawkins, TX 75765

Holly Tree Cemetery – 10 a.m.

1620 FM 2869 South

Holly Lake Ranch, TX 75765

Roselawn Cemetery – 11 a.m.

5365 South State Highway 37

Mineola, TX 75773

Shady Grove Cemetery – 1 p.m.

1293 County Road 4645

Winnsboro, TX 75494

 
 

