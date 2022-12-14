Communities across East Texas are preparing to honor veterans for National Wreaths Across America Day happening Saturday.
Each year, millions of Americans come together to remember the fallen, honor those that serve and their families, and teach the next generation about the value of freedom.
This gathering of volunteers and patriots takes place in local and national cemeteries in all 50 states, most recently at more than 3,100 participating locations, as part of National Wreaths Across America Day, according to Wreaths Across America Executive Director Karen Worcester.
Wreaths Across America National Public Relations Manager Sean Sullivan said the event is an opportunity to show gratitude for those who served.
“It is an opportunity to show all veterans that their service and sacrifice will not be forgotten and also a chance to teach the next generation the value of freedom,” he said.
Each year, a new theme is chosen to help volunteers and supporters focus their messaging and outreach in their own communities. The 2022 theme is “Find a way to serve."
Worcester said the theme is fitting because everyone has something to give or a way to serve.
"Every person has something to give, whether it is their time, ideas, compassion, or resources," she said. "What can seem like the simplest act or gift, can start a nationwide movement and that is our hope that this theme will spark in people. I think Mother Teresa said it best, 'the greatest good is what we do for one another.”
In 2021, more than 2.4 million veterans' wreaths were placed by volunteers on headstones at 3,137 participating locations around the country in honor of the service and sacrifices made for our freedoms, with each name said out loud.
This year, National Wreaths Across America Day is Saturday, Dec.17. The event is free and open to the public. Ceremony start times vary depending on event location. A list of ceremonies by county is below.
For more information, visit the Wreaths Across America website.
Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992.
The organization's mission is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as thousands of veterans' cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and overseas.
ANDERSON COUNTY
Rhone Funeral Home – noon
3900 South State Highway 19
Palestine, TX 75801
Olive Branch Cemetery – 10 a.m.
Road 435
Frankston, TX 75763
CHEROKEE COUNTY
Oakland Cemetery – 11 a.m.
205 CR 1718
Rusk, TX 75785
Cedar Hill Cemetery – 11 a.m.
296 Old Salem Rd
Rusk, TX 75785
Jarratt Cemetery – 11 a.m.
County Road 1515
Jacksonville, TX 75766
GREGG COUNTY
Shiloh Cemetery – 11 a.m.
1238 Shiloh Road
Longview, TX 75605
Rosewood Park Cemetery – 10 a.m.
1884 Farm to Market Road 1844
Longview, TX 75605
HARRISON COUNTY
Algoma Cemetery – 11 a.m.
2380 Victory Drive
Marshall, TX 75670
HENDERSON COUNTY
Athens Cemetery – 11 a.m.
400 South Prairieville
Athens, TX 75751
KAUFMAN COUNTY
Oak Lawn Cemetery – noon
18056 US Highway 175 West
Mabank, TX 75147
Eubank Cedar Creek Memorial Park – 10 a.m.
16701 State Highway 198 North
Mabank, TX 75147
RUSK COUNTY
Rusk County Memorial Gardens – 11 a.m.
5013 US Highway 259 North
Henderson, TX 75652
SMITH COUNTY
Tyler Memorial Funeral Home – 11 a.m.
12053 Highway 64 West
Tyler, TX 75704
UPSHUR COUNTY
Gilmer Community Cemetery – 11 a.m.
2149 S Montgomery St
Gilmer, TX 75644-8869
Sunset Memorial Park – 11 a.m.
305 West Harrison Street
Gilmer, TX 75644
VAN ZANDT COUNTY
Holly Springs Cemetery – 11 a.m.
FM 1653 and VZ County Road 4403
Canton, TX 75103
WOOD COUNTY
Hawkins Cemetery – 11 a.m.
389 Blackburn Street
Hawkins, TX 75765
Holly Tree Cemetery – 10 a.m.
1620 FM 2869 South
Holly Lake Ranch, TX 75765
Roselawn Cemetery – 11 a.m.
5365 South State Highway 37
Mineola, TX 75773
Shady Grove Cemetery – 1 p.m.
1293 County Road 4645
Winnsboro, TX 75494