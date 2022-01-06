RUSK — An East Texas cheer team has earned a spot competing against the best of the best in their division this May at Walt Disney World in Florida.
The Platinum Starz, consisting of nine East Texas girls, earned a wild-card bid to the D2 Summit set to start May 6 at the AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. The team, a two-time national champion, earned the bid after placing first and bringing in the highest score among all age groups at the National Cheerleaders Association (NCA) Holiday Classic in Dallas this past month.
The team’s members are Bailey Bunn of Jacksonville; Dixie Dowling of Jacksonville; Keely Johnson of Jacksonville; Katie Jones of Alto; Kiely Jones of Alto; Nyla Muhammad of Frankston; Yasmyn Ray of Rusk; Lexie Stanley of Rusk; and Kelsey Woodard of Rusk.
Platinum Starz trains out of T’s Tumbling gym in Rusk, which is owned by Shay Mueller. Mueller has been coaching for 36 years and opened the gym in August 1995.
Mueller said it is great to watch her girls, some of whom have been tumbling at the gym since they were 3 years old, put in the work and reach their goals.
“It is always a great feeling as a coach to see your teams reach a goal that they work so hard for," she said. "So, we are very excited to be able to attend another Summit where we are able to represent and show everyone what this ‘small town’ gym has been doing, since 1995.”
Varsity Spirit hosts the Summit competition annually. On its website, the company says the competition “provides a unique experience for athletes to compete against the best of the best” and to have a competitive and celebratory end to their seasons. Platinum Starz will compete in the D2 Summit, which is for smaller gyms with one location and 125 or fewer registered athletes.
At last year’s D2 Summit, more than 800 teams competed.
To earn a spot at the Summit, teams must reach a certain level at one of many events around the country. Varsity brand competitions award three different types of bids: wildcard, at-large and full-paid. Every year, it becomes more difficult to obtain a Summit bid.
Platinum Starz will compete in several competitions prior to heading to Summit, including the NCA Nationals starting next month where they could win a full-paid bid that would include their housing and competition costs as well as a Saturday competition spot.
Second-year team captain Lexie Stanley, a Rusk High School senior who has been a part of competitive cheer for 10 years, said she takes her role of captain seriously.
“It is an honor to fill the spots of previous captains,” Stanley said. “Ever since I was the youngest on the team, I had looked up to all the older girls and how they influenced me and others. Our team has always had a great group of athletes with a bond like no other.”
Stanley said going to Summit is a great accomplishment and one she will treasure, especially as a senior.
“Not every team gets the opportunity to compete at the Summit. So, for me to also be going my senior year is absolutely amazing,” she said, “We earned our bid early this competition season so now all we have to do is work hard to perfect our routine, win some National competitions and do our best at Summit in May.”
Over the years, the team has received bids six times to attend Summit. The 2020 Summit, which they received a bid to attend, was canceled due to COVID-19.
The team will next compete at the American Cheerpower competition in San Antonio on Jan. 29.