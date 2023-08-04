Grassroots to meet
On Tuesday, Aug. 8, Grassroots America will host a Situational Awareness & Self-Defense Workshop with Texas Law Shield.
Topics that will be covered include how to read your environment and surroundings for a potential threat, assessing your options for personal safety, and reacting effectively and efficiently.
A buffet dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Conference Center located at 5701 S Broadway Ave. in Tyler. There is a $12 fee for dinner. The workshop will take place from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
There is no fee needed to attend, and registration and membership are not required. The group encourages dining to help support local business and jobs.
Driver safety class set
There will be an AARP Driver Safety Class on Tuesday, Aug. 8 from noon to 4 p.m. at Pollard United Methodist Church, 3030 Copeland Rd., in Tyler.
After completing the class, participants may be able to receive a discount on their automobile insurance policy.
To register, call Randy Vanderstay at 903-752-0240.
Man killed in homicide identified
CHEROKEE COUNTY — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who was killed Wednesday morning in the Mt. Selman area.
Officials said Friday morning that David Sartain, 56, of Mt. Selman, was identified as the homicide victim who was found dead in the area of County Road 3429 around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday.
According to the sheriff’s office, no arrests have been made in connection with Sartain’s death and the case remains under investigation.
Those who have any information on this case are asked to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 903-683-2271.
Deputies previously located a person of interest in the case, but he was ultimately not arrested.
FROM STAFF REPORTS