Brewery offers special for good cause
In its continued effort to support local causes, ETX Brewing Co. has announced its partnership with Lighthouse for the Blind to help promote their organization and bring awareness to it here in East Texas.
ETX Brewing Co. is brewing up a special beer called Blind Ambition with a portion of the proceeds going to the local Lighthouse for the Blind. The beer is a tasty Peach Kolsch made with delicious peaches. The release of this special beer will be on Saturday, May 13 at the brewery in downtown Tyler.
East Texas Lighthouse for the Blind is a nonprofit organization created in 1976 to serve the needs of the blind and visually impaired. The mission of The Lighthouse is to empower blind Americans through rehabilitation, education, training, and employment leading to a fully independent lifestyle. The Lighthouse offers a wide range of programs and services through Client Services and Horizon Industries.
AARP Driver Safety Class set Tuesday
There will be an AARP Driver Safety Class held at Pollard United Methodist Church in Tyler on Tuesday, May 16 from noon until 4 p.m.
After completion of this four-hour class, participants will receive two certificates (one for yourself and one for your automobile insurance agent).
For AARP members, the cost is $20 and for non-members, it is $25. Check or cash is accepted.
Please contact instructor Randy Vanderstay (903-752-0240) to make a reservation for this class.
Begonia Convention to be held in Tyler
The American Begonia Society along with the Southwest Regional Association of the Society will be hosting their Annual Convention in Tyler the last weekend in May.
Begonias visit the Rose City is the theme and the Begonias have been visiting the Rose City in preparation for their convention.
Some wonderful tours of the area have been planned by the Begonias visit Rose City for several days of the convention. The Tyler Rose Garden, Breedlove Nursery, and the Blue Moon Gardens are just a few of the stops that the Begonias have planned.
Speakers for the convention include Texas AgriLife Horticulturist, Greg Grant. Grant will be speaking on Friday, May 26 on “Companion Plants for Begonias."
Two events that are highlights of any begonia convention are the plant sale and the begonia plant show. If you are looking for that unique begonia that you saw on line, this may be the place to find it. The plant show will let you see award winning begonias.
Both the sale and the show will be open to the public at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, 5701 South Broadway, Tyler, TX. Hours for the show and sale are Friday, May 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday, May 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, contact Joyce Block, 817933-2187 or Taddie Hamilton, 817-602-4573. For information about the American Begonia Society, visit begonias.org