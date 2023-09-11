1 dead after two-vehicle wreck in Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY — An East Texas man is dead after a two-vehicle wreck last week in Harrison County.
The crash happened last Thursday at 7:40 p.m. on Farm-to-Market Road 2625 at FM 31, 5 miles southeast of Marshall, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Larry E. Richardson, 66, of Elysian Fields, was stopped on Farm-to-Market Road 2625 facing west at the intersection of FM 31, while Jerid S. Newby, 34, of Kilgore, was traveling north on FM 31, DPS said.
Richardson failed to yield the right of way at a stop intersection and crashed into Newby’s vehicle. Richardson was pronounced dead Friday morning at a local hospital, according to DPS. Newby was not injured.
Police: East Texas boy dies after being shot in head
ALBA — An East Texas child is dead after being shot in the head, police said.
According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, officials were called to a house in the Alba-Golden area on reports of a shooting. The caller said her 12-year-old son had been shot in the head.
When authorities arrived on scene, they determined the child was dead as a result of the shooting. The WCSO says the shooter was on scene and was interviewed by law enforcement. Details concerning the reported shooter are limited due their age.
Tyler police investigate apartment shooting
The Tyler Police Department is investigating a late night apartment shooting.
Police responded to multiple gunshots just before midnight Sunday at Marabella Apartments, located at 6003 Old Bullard Road in Tyler.
One gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital and underwent surgery, according to Tyler Police Department spokesperson Andy Erbaugh.
Evidence shows the shooting wasn’t random but targeted, Erbaugh said. The shooting remains under investigation.