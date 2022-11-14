Officials seek person who dumped deer in Henderson County
ATHENS — Officials are looking for the individual responsible after a white-tail buck was dumped and "left to waste" in Henderson County.
According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, the buck was dumped and left on County Road 1311 near Crossroads in Henderson County on the evening of Nov. 11 or early morning Nov. 12.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call Operation Game Thief at 1-800-792-4263 or Texas Game Warden Mark Anderson at 903-907-2102.
Nacogdoches County game wardens seek person who killed 2 bald eagles
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY — Nacogdoches County game wardens are asking for the public’s help in locating the party responsible for killing two bald eagles.
Officials say the eagles were killed on or around Oct. 28, on County Road 283 in Nacogdoches County
"Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 for the first, most accurate tip called in or sent directly to CRIME STOPPERS that leads to an arrest in this case," authorities said. "All information is confidential and you never have to give your name."
Tips can be submitted on their website at www.ncstips.com or by telephone at 936-560-4636.
Shelby County Sheriff makes arrest connected to homicide
SHELBY COUNTY — Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham has announced the arrest of 26-year-old Ethan Myers of Joaquin, in connection with a homicide investigation.
On Nov. 13, at approximately 4:00 p.m., deputies responded to a welfare check on County Road 3625 in Joaquin.
Upon entering the home, deputies discovered the body of 36-year-old Sarah Hopson of Joaquin.
Myers was taken into custody for resisting arrest and was booked into the Shelby County Jail.
This investigation is ongoing and is expected to have more charges.
1 flown to hospital following mobile home fire in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY — One person was flown to a hospital following a structure fire in Rusk County.
According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the Henderson Fire Department and Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department are working a fire in Cross Park, just off the intersection of Loop 571 and US 79.
Officials said the fire broke out at a mobile home on Meadowbrook Rd.
The fire is under control as officials investigate the cause.
Details are limited at this time.