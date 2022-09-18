The third annual East Texas Black Girl Magic Fest kicked off Saturday with more than 45 vendors at the Glass Recreation Center.
The festival is an annual free event for residents to share the accomplishments and achievements in the Black community.
The event was created for Black residents and other minorities in the area to have a safe space to celebrate themselves and their talents; to highlight small, Black-owned and minority-owned businesses; to offer a chance to network outside of their norms; and to give local talent and entertainment a chance to showcase their abilities, according to event organizer and host Shanice Canada.
“This event gives our community something to look forward to each year, whether it’s shopping, socializing, dancing, eating or just coming out to celebrate,” Canada said. “It allows vendors to build clientele as well as put money in their pockets, and it allows the shoppers and community to be able to reach other small businesses instead of big corporations.”
Several women in the community were recognized as a Tyler’s Iconic Woman for their support and service as activists, teachers, veterans, radio host and more.
Women recognized were Ashley S Amie, Armetta LaShun, Gloria Mays Washington, LaCrecia Steward, LaRhonda Hamilton, Lakisha Price, Angie Renee, LQ Page, Ambra Phillips and Laya Washington.
Gloria Mays Washington, who was recognized for her work with the Texas African American Museum in Tyler and other organizations, said it was "an honor and privilege."
“I appreciate and thank them for recognizing me," she said.
Canada praised Washington for her work in the community.
“Ms. Gloria Washington has done so much for the community throughout the years. She's a part of so many community organizations; that's what makes her a recipient of the East Texas Black Girl Magic Fest Iconic Woman,” she said.
The event also included various performances, a Boss Lady Panel, fashion show, Zumba demo and crowning of the East Texas Black Girl Magic Fest queen and junior queen.
Alicia Stoker was crowned queen, and Kimora Borbon was named junior queen.
Canada said she believes these types of events are important for the Black and minority communities.
“I feel that it is very important to have events like this in the community because a lot of Blacks and minorities never get the chance to be in the spotlight for all the greatness they are doing,” she said. “But no matter what background you have or come from, the East Texas Black Girl Magic Fest welcomes you to come and celebrate cultural life with others in the community."