The Rooster Fest Music and BBQ festival is making its premiere in Canton at the Silver Spur Resort next weekend.
Attendees can expect a two-day event where they can camp out and celebrate progressive bluegrass music and culinary delights with a portion of the proceeds going to the Children’s Heart Foundation.
The Red Dirt Roosters, an East Texas band, started playing music in Canton almost a year ago. After three to four months of nothing but practice, the band of six decided it was time to hit the streets. After attending First Monday Canton, people loved it.
When Jeff Durham, owner of The Silver Spur Resort in Canton, heard the band’s music, he requested they play five gigs a month. From there, the band has become a Canton staple.
The band had a blast performing in Canton, and soon, they brought an idea to Durham.
Banjo player of the band Jordan Wyatt wanted to make an effort to give to charities. Children’s Heart Foundation is one dear to his heart.
“If this foundation didn’t exist, my son might not exist either,” Wyatt said.
His son, Logan, has five different congenital heart conditions. Wyatt said since the diagnosis, the foundation has done plenty of research for his conditions.
“Thirty years ago, the conditions that he has, they didn’t have any solutions for them,” he said.
The 5-year-old, however, is a trooper, Wyatt said.
Festivities are set to begin Aug. 6, with music at the Barn Stage kicking off at 3 p.m. Attendees can expect progressive bluegrass music, Texas blues, Texas country, red dirt music and more.
“We’re not your grandpa’s bluegrass. We grew up listening to Pink Floyd and Jimmy Hendrix, stuff like that, so we take those psychedelic rock influences into bluegrass,” Wyatt said.
On Aug. 6, there will be an Electric Blues Jam at the Barn Stage and the East Texas Bluegrass Revue’s Acoustic Picker’s Campfire Gathering spread throughout the grounds of the Silver Spur Resort. There will be 40 vendors set up throughout the grounds, and attendees are encouraged to camp out and enjoy the festivities all weekend.
“What happens at a Blues Jam, is you’re going to see probably 100 different little super bands you’ve probably never seen before in your life, and you’ll probably never see again. All of our musicians will get together and we’ll get one person on the bass, one person on guitar, one person on the drums, and then we’ll switch them out and swap musicians out basically,” Wyatt said, adding they will be performing whatever requests the audience has.
The next day's festivities will begin with the 5K Heart Walk and Fun Run, benefiting the Children’s Heart Foundation. The walk will begin at 9 a.m. at the Chuckwagon Stage, with registration for the race beginning at 8 a.m. Music will kick off along with the race and will continue until around midnight, with 20 bands consisting of 60 of the most talented musicians East Texas has to offer.
There will also be a wide range of activities for the whole family spread throughout the Silver Spur Resort grounds, including a horseshoe tournament, corn hole tournament, bounce houses, human foosball, a mechanical bull, community art projects, a belching competition, acoustic picker circles and multiple beer gardens brought to you by the Q & Brew.
Rooster Fest is an International Barbeque Cookers Association-sanctioned BBQ competition. Those who participate in the competition will need to pay a $150 registration fee and will have the chance to win $2,000.
Approximately 10% of all festival proceeds such as ticket sales and vendor fees, as well as 20% of the barbecue competition entry fees, and 100% of the 5K race entry fees will be donated to the Children’s Heart Foundation.
“I’m not in this to make money, I’m in this to have a good time and raise money for a good cause,” said Wyatt. “I just want everybody to have a good time and help me raise money for this foundation."
Wyatt encourages all people with heart conditions to attend the festival, for free, adding Hannah Dot Cook, a teen living with congenital heart disease, will be opening with music the day of the race.
“She is a ray of inspiration. I guarantee you, for all these kids that are going to be doing this heart walk, they see someone up on stage that has the same conditions as them and it just gives them encouragement to go on the next day,” he said. “I want the kids to take away, more than anything, that they have a reason to keep fighting.”
Tickets to attend the inaugural Rooster Fest begin at $25. Primitive camping spaces are $20 a night
All competitors should contact Durham at the Silver Spur Resort, jeff@thesilverspurresort.com, or visit the IBCA website ibcabbq.org/events/ for more details.