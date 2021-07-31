East Texan Bruce Henry traveled to New York City this summer for an art festival with a unique twist. Paint fell on canvases, but for this occasion, the surface for the art was the human body.
Henry, who lives in Marshall, was one of several artists who gathered at a New York City park on July 25 to paint nude models for several hours in an effort to bringing acceptance to body painting.
Henry said it was great to see body painting help people feel comfortable in their skin at the eighth annual New York City Body Painting Day. He was able to witness firsthand the confidence that body painting can bring a person.
He is heavily involved in the art scene across East Texas communities. In 2019, Henry gave glitter airbrush tattoos during Hit the Bricks on the square downtown in Tyler.
Through working on make-up at Graystone Haunted Manor in Longview, Henry found a passion for body painting and he's been doing it for eight years now.
He said that he has come a long way since his start and was excited to participate in the Body Painting Day and meet other professionals.
A large part of being a body painter, and this event in particular, is the appreciation of all bodies regardless of size or shape, Henry said. Every person is unique, meaning in body painting no one canvas is ever the same, making every experience different.
At the beginning of the event, his model was nervous, having never been nude in front of a crowd before. He said that he did his best to make her feel comfortable and noticed that by the end she was confident, happy and talking about coming back next year.
The goal of this event is for artists and models to have fun creating art, becoming art and the human connection that comes with this, Henry said.
“One of the things I like about it is that you do get to connect with the people on a different level,” he said. “When I go to paint somebody, I kind of get their opinion and get to know them, that helps me decide what I'm going to paint on them. It's my way of trying to bring their inner selves to their outer selves.”
This year's theme was resilience — something that Henry had to prove when his airbrush quit partway through the event.
With some quick thinking, he made some changes to his design and ended with a piece that depicted skulls going up the models' legs, a sunset and pyramids that look to be powering the sun.
The pyramids represent the Pyramids of Giza, that after all this time are still standing strong, Henry said.
Not only did the event include four hours of painting bodies, but also a walk from Union Park to Washington Park and a ride on a double-decker bus around New York to show off the completed art.
People young and old gathered all day to watch the event, Henry said. Despite the many conceived ideas about body painting, it is the creation of art meant for everyone to enjoy no matter the age.
“It’s about acceptance of art, trying to get people to understand that body painting isn’t anything sexual, it's art,” he said.
He added that while he's grown a lot, there's still a lot he plans to do. For one, a goal of his is to host something like the Body Painting Day in Texas.
The laws regarding body painting in the open in Texas are similar to the ones in New York, Henry said. He has had a lot of trouble with people accepting this form of art though, especially in East Texas.
“Luckily, now I have Andy Golub from the New York Body Painting Festival and he and his company (Human Connection Arts) are actually willing to help me try and hopefully succeed in starting a body acceptance painting festival here in Texas as well,” he said.
He feels big cities like Austin would receive a body painting event like this fairly well, but he really hopes to be able to bring it to smaller cities like Tyler, Longview and Marshall.
Being able to get people to see and accept body painting is a goal Henry has no plan of stopping soon. He said that it’s an amazing form of art and by the time the body is painted, the painted person doesn't appear naked.
“The way I see it, everyone should be accepting of everybody, regardless of how they look or what they have,” Henry said. “They should be there to experience the art and the art form itself.”