A young East Texas artist has illustrated three published children’s books, all of which have shot to best-sellers.
Lindale native Joli Innerarity grew up loving Disney princesses which inspired her love of making art come to life. Another huge influence in her artistic endeavors is her aunt, who is an artist and taught Innerarity the craft.
“I got into illustrating mainly because of two things. The first is Disney movies, which grew my love for the industry,” Innerarity said. “I wanted to be a princess, Rapunzel specifically, and that love grew into if I can’t be one, maybe I can create them.”
“The second thing that inspired me to illustrate is my aunt, Bree Manahan,” Innerarity said. “She’s been an artist and had the patience to sit and teach me new things in the craft for as long as I can remember, from being a toddler learning to color inside the lines to now.”
Innerarity, who currently works as a freelance artist, said she decided to illustrate the book due to the passion she saw in the stories.
“Deciding to work on these books, authored by Storm Young, was based on the passion evident in the stories,” she said. “The love and care put into creating them shines through so clearly, so I just knew I had to be a part of bringing them to life.”
"Bringing characters in a book to life feels like I’m getting the chance to breathe life into something", Innerarity said. "What starts as a blank page, turns into something that people can relate to and care about, that brings people together and helps grow connections."
Innerarity said she feels the books are a great addition to children’s literature and she is honored to be a part of the process and represent East Texas.
“Having the chance to pour myself into these pages and bring them to life for everyone to enjoy has been such an honor. The fact that I get to represent East Texas through my work makes me feel incredibly proud of how far I’ve come,” she said. “I remember growing up and hearing of many industry artists, but they were all in California. That’s the only big names I had ever heard of.”
“So, seeing that the community of East Texas artists is growing is very exciting,” Innerarity added.
Innerarity is currently working on a children’s book which she will be both illustrating and authoring and hopes to publish soon.
Books illustrated by Innerarity and published include "The Flower Princess" ranked No. 1 new release and No. 1 in its category within the first 24 hours,
"Because Someone Cared" ranked No. 1 new release in its category within the first 24 hours, and "Felix the Frog Wants a Dog" ranked in the top 100 of its category within the first 24 hours, according to Amazon rankings.
For more information, visit the Joli Innerarity website.